Registration night to get Arva macra club back up and running

Cavan Macra held an information night in St Patrick’s Hall, Arva on Saturday last with views to re-establish a Macra na Feirme club in the area.

The meeting was hosted by Caoimhe Cusack Smith, Chairperson of County Cavan Macra and there was great interest shown by those present from the locality.

The team involved have now revealed that they are having a registration meeting on Friday week, January 24, in St Patrick’s Hall.

It will kick off from 9pm with the name of the club up for discussion.

