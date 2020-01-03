Moves to reform Macra club in Arva

What was once reported to be the biggest Macra club in Ireland is making moves to reform.

Cavan Macra are hosting an information night with views to reestablishing a Macra club in Arva. The information night will be held in St Patrick’s Hall in Arva on Saturday, January 11, kicking off at 8pm.

All are welcome to attend if interested in joining the Macra club. Macra is a rural youth and young farmers organisation for people aged from 17-35 and offers something for everyone, with trips out, numerous events and social gatherings.

Organisers posted, “Spread the word folks and bring your friends. Hopes are high that Arva Macra Club can be restarted.

“It would be great to see a big crowd there on Saturday, January 11.”

