Midlands farmer to host CalfCare event

Alan Reid, a farmer from Kilalee, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath, is to open his farm gates as part of a CalfCare event.

The event, which is being run by Teagasc in association with Animal Health Ireland, Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia, is supported by Volac and will take place on Wednesday, January 8.

The event will focus on four topics related to caring for calves including:

Calf welfare and wellbeing, including disbudding and castration.

Options for existing accommodation and temporary housing for calves.

Calf feeding systems.

What a dairy farmer needs to do to attract buyers for their calves.

The event kicks off from 11am on Alan’s farm, Eircode: N91 F584.

