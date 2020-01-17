Teagasc Longford to host forestry clinics this month

Landowners who are considering establishing a forest can avail of a private and personalised one-to one consultation with an experienced forestry adviser.

This Forestry Advisory Clinic takes place in the Teagasc office in Longford on Wednesday 22, January. The consultation is arranged by appointment. This clinic is part of an extensive nationwide series of Forestry Advisory Clinics organised by the Forestry Development Department of Teagasc promoting the establishment of forestry as a sustainable and rewarding land use on Irish farms.

The Programme offers landowners and existing forest owners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of grants and annual premium categories available.

Dr Nuala Ní Fhlatharta, Head of Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department said: “Landowners consider forestry for many reasons, such as supplementing farm income or creating a biodiverse native woodland.

“That is why a land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions.”

Liam Kelly, local Teagasc Forestry Adviser agrees: “It is important to get answers to your questions before creating a farm forest.

“You need to understand the requirements of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and other farm schemes.

“These Teagasc Forestry Advisory Clinics are an ideal opportunity to flesh out the details of how forestry might work for you.”

A consultation with your local Teagasc Forestry Adviser will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions.

For instance:

What options are provided under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020?

What is Agroforestry or Forest for Fibre?

What grants and premiums are available?

How does forestry interact with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc.?

How can forestry improve farm income and the environment?

How to apply and get the job done right first time?

What to expect from harvesting and timber sales?

Although the emphasis for the upcoming clinics is on new planting; existing forest owners, regardless of what stage their forest is at, can also avail of this opportunity to pick up valuable management tips. Prior booking of a one-to-one forestry consultation is essential. Contact Deirdre in the Longford office on 043 3341021, to book your appointment.

Please bring maps and other relevant information on the day to optimise the advisory experience and outcome. These clinics provide an ideal opportunity to get answers to your forestry questions – don’t miss it!

For further details, visit teagasc.ie/forestryclinics

