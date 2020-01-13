Lack of price movement undermining farmer confidence

“If the beef industry is genuinely committed to the beef sector then we need to see prices rise now before calving season when decisions about beef production for the year are made."

Macra na Feirme participated in the Beef Taskforce meeting on Thursday, January 9, at Ag House, which included for the first time the five large Irish retailers.

The participation of the retailers is a positive step forward in the taskforce’s work, said Macra President Thomas Duffy.

He noted: “Retailers made it clear that they want Bord Bia quality assurance and that the consumer demand is for high-quality Irish beef.

“Now the commitment must be forthcoming from processors and retailers to pay for this high-quality Irish beef that the Irish public demands.

“If the beef industry is genuinely committed to the beef sector then we need to see prices rise now before calving season when decisions about beef production for the year are made."

Duffy said looking forward the taste and quality of Irish product will be a key driver.

“Looking to the future, when beef will have to compete with not only other meats but imitation products, that taste and quality of Irish beef will be a key driver for Irish and international consumers.

“Preparing young farmers to deliver this product will require new thinking and industry buy-in to help young farmers adapt.

In conclusion, the Macra president stated: “Young beef farmers need leadership more now than ever before and the leadership within Macra na Feirme is here to deliver.”

