Creed delight at second beef taskforce meeting

The second meeting of the Beef Taskforce took place Thursday, 9 January 2020 in Agriculture House.

The Beef Taskforce was established by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed T.D., on foot of the agreement of 15 September.

Minister Creed commented: “The work of the Taskforce is now well under way with substantial progress made in the delivery of commitments under the beef sector agreement.

"I am pleased to see Irish retailers engaging constructively with the work of the Taskforce, as it is imperative that mutually beneficial relationships across the supply chain are maintained and developed to secure the future of Irish beef.”

At the meeting, representatives from Irish retailers engaged with Taskforce members on market and customer requirements, specifically in relation to the in-spec bonus criteria currently in operation for the Irish beef sector.

They also committed to engaging with the independent review of these requirements which has been commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

This was followed by a detailed discussion on the Quality Payment System Grid, carcass classification and producer organisations, as well as a market update report.

Agreed minutes and relevant update documents will be published on DAFM’s website agriculture.gov.ie/farmingsectors/beef/beeftaskforce/

