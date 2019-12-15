Over €4,000 raised for charity as part of countrywide IFA church gate collections
Longford IFA have issued a thanks to all collectors and contributors, after their recent church gate collections which were held throughout the country.
They have confirmed to the Leader that their efforts have led to the raising of €4,360 for their chosen charity - Self help Africa.
All money raised helps develop farm families in Africa.
Also read: IFA mount protests at distribution centres in quest for better beef prices
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on