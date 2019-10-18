Teagasc appoints two new cattle specialists

Teagasc have announced the appointment of two new cattle specialists, Martina Harrington and Catherine Egan.

Martina is based in Teagasc Oak Park and will cover the South East. She is also the new programme manager of the Teagasc-Irish Farmers Journal BETTER Farm Beef Challenge programme.

Martina Harrington comes from a farming background in Birr, Co Offaly. She graduated with a B.Agr.Sc. from UCD in 2000 and later completed a Masters in Rural Environmental Conservation Management. She began her career with Kirwan Agriconsultants in Offaly before joining Teagasc as a REPS planner in 2002 in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Martina Harrington said of her new role, “I am really looking forward to the opportunity to work with the farmers, advisors and wider stakeholders.

“The beef sector is in uncertain times. There are pressures coming from price to specification, to carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. It is our job to look at these pressures and break them down for farmers.”

Catherine Egan, who will be based at the Teagasc Mellows Campus Athenry covering the West and Midlands Region, comes from a farming background in South Roscommon. She received a B.Agr.Sc. from UCD in 2012 and completed a research Masters of Agricultural Science in 2013, focusing on low cost grass based systems.

Catherine started her career in Teagasc on the Teagasc-Irish Farmers Journal BETTER Farm Beef programme as an advisor. She was then appointed as a Business and Technology drystock advisor in Athenry, though since January 2018 she has worked as an advisor in the Teagasc Grass10 programme.

Catherine Egan said of her appointment, “There are many challenges facing beef producers in Ireland at the moment. Pressure from the marketplace poses major challenges for beef farmers at present.

“Part of my role will involve improving technical performance at farm level to help farmers to protect their incomes. I am delighted to join the Teagasc Cattle Specialist Team and look forward to working with advisors and research colleagues at Teagasc, along with beef farmers and industry partners.”