Cavan's Manor farm national winners at Q Mark awards

Manor Farm, Co Cavan, were named one of the national winners of the recent National Q Mark awards for 2019.

The awards ceremony was held at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin, on Friday, September 27, with the Cavan business receiving the award for their committal to providing safe and quality foods to their consumers, while also maintaining a high level of customer support and service.

There were 30 prizes given away on the night, chosen by fourteen judges from throughout the world. Manor Farm were given the title of National Winner of the Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety.

Managing director of EIQA Irene Collins said: “This is an outstanding achievement and clearly demonstrates that the team in Manor Farm don’t rest on their laurels or previous achievements.

“They continue to demonstrate that food safety is at the heart of the business by constantly pushing the boundaries of success.”

Continuing she said: "Manor Farm demonstrated to the panel of judges that they are best in class and that they take food safety seriously, and it's at the heart of everything that they do."



Vincent Carton, director Manor Farm, said of the award:"It underlines our commitment for high quality standards within the Irish poultry processing industry and recognises the company's commitment to quality and hygiene at all levels."

