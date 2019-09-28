Longford Leader Farming: Embrace farm accident event set for next month
A farm accident survivors event is set to take place next month
Embrace Farm will host a 'Living your new normal' event for farm accident survivors on October 17, from 9:30am to 5pm, at the Hub, Cillín Hill, Co Kilkenny.
Guest speakers include: Enda Murphy and a series of farm accident survivors such as Peter Gohery.
There will also be a showcase of adapted farm machinery and plenty of information on support services & organisations available to those in need.
