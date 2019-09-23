Teagasc farm sustainability event to take place in Longford

Teagasc Roscommon/Longford have revealed details of an upcoming farm sustainability event, taking place on Thursday, September 26.

The event will take place on the farm of Andrew McHugh, Brianstown, Cloondara, Co Longford - N39X3T9, kicking off at 2pm. The event will offer demonstrations on low emission slurry spreading, precision fertiliser application, while also offering advice on roadway redesigns to comply with regulations and practical advise on how to improve water quality and biodiversity.

All dairy and intensive livestock farmers, including contractors, are encouraged to attend to view some of the latest technologies and measures to comply with future environmental standards.

For further information, see Teagasc Roscommon Longford on Facebook or visit Teagasc.ie.

