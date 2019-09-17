Weanling show and sales set for Granard Farmer's mart

Granard Farmers Mart Ltd have announced details of two upcoming weanling show and sales, with a weanling heifer show and sale to be held on Monday, September 30.

A weanling bull show and sale will then take place on Monday, October 7. On both days there will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd placing animals.

Only weanlings born in 2019 will be eligible for the show and sale, while they must also be sold on the night in order to claim a prize.

For further details contact 043-6686026.

