Macra call on Longford clubs to enter club of the year competition
Pictured above at the launch the Blue Jean Country Queens representing their Macra clubs with Macra president Thomas Duffy and Eddie Sharpe of Imagine.
The search is now underway to find the Imagine Macra club of the year.
The biggest club competition on the Macra calendar, two clubs from each county will go forward to the national semi finals. From this group, 15 clubs will be selected by three regional judging panels (Munster, Leinster and North West) to take part in the final on Saturday, October 26, in Avondhu, Cork.
To enter the Club of the Year or the Best New Member competitions please email Kate Markey kmarkey@macra.ie for an application form.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on