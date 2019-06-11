Lakeland Dairies welcome all to upcoming ‘award winning’ farm walk

A national farm walk will take place on the farm of the 2018 National Dairy Council (NDC) & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards winner Darran and Denise McKenna on Wednesday, June 12.

Darran and Denise from Emyvale, Co Monaghan, who supply Lakeland Dairies, are the first winners of the prestigious Quality Milk Award from the northern half of the country.

The McKenna family milk 92 cows and faced stiff competition from eight other farms to take home the award last year.The farm walk is being organised by Teagasc, Lakeland Dairies the NDC and Ornua (the company behind the Kerrygold brand).

All are encouraged to attend this info-packed day in Emyvale, Co Monaghan.

Lakeland Dairies chairman Alo Duffy said, “We are extremely proud to have suppliers the calibre of Darran and Denise. Their achievement in winning the 2018 NDC / Kerrygold Quality Milk Award is quite outstanding.

“The McKennas bring passion to all aspects of their farm family and this is clear to see this as you walk about the farm. Lakeland is honoured to be involved with Teagasc, the NDC and Ornua today and as part of our shared vision for creating a strong, sustainable industry for all.” he said.

The farm walk takes place from 1.30pm on the McKenna farm in Emyvale, Co Monaghan. Eircode - H18 CY99.

