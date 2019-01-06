WATCH | Seamus O'Rourke looks forward to farming in 2019 - with music

Carrigallen's comedian and playwright Seamus O'Rourke is looking forward reflecting back on farming life.

"Maybe this year" is a beautiful piece that Seamus recorded for Countrywide RTE Radio 1, used with music and video footage of sheep and cattle farming.

Here is hoping for plenty of videos, poems and poignant words from Seamus for 2019!

