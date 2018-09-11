Longford farmers to run rule over annual agricultural outlook report

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD has launched the Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2018.

“Agriculture is Ireland’s most important indigenous industry, with the agri-food sector continuing to play a vital role in Ireland’s economy, with a turnover of €26 billion, contributing 7.8% of GNI and generating over 11% of total exports in 2017,” added the Minister.

“Employing over 174,000 people the sector makes a significant contribution to employment, particularly in rural and coastal areas”.

The Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2018 brings together information from a variety of sources to provide a detailed examination of Ireland’s agri-food sector, and an outlook for the future. This year’s publication includes chapters on farm incomes and structures, agricultural commodities and inputs, trade, forestry and climate change.