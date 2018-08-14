ABP encourages Longford students to enter Farm Safety projects for BT Young Scientist 2019

At this year’s Tullamore Show, ABP announced that it will continue its sponsorship of the special Farm Safety Category at the upcoming BT Young Scientist Exhibition in January 2019. This will be ABP’s fifth consecutive year involved with Ireland’s leading science and innovation expo. The ABP award will recognise the best project that focuses on improving safety on farms. Students have until Tuesday September 25 to express their interest in entering this year’s competition.

As part of its ongoing campaign to promote and improve safety on farms, ABP’s stand at the Tullamore Show featured a number of farm safety themes. These included an interactive farm safety games hosted by Agri Kids, Ireland’s leading farm safety educational platform for children. Also present on the ABP stand were Jack and Alex Brady from Colaiste Chraobh Abhann in Co Wicklow showcasing their winning ABP farm safety project from the 2018 BT Young Scientist Expo. The innovative project saw the students design a safety lock for livestock trailer gates helping reduce the potential for farm injuries. Since the competition the boys have developed a real live prototype.

Martin Kane, Managing Director ABP Ireland, “Promoting safety on farms is something that is very important to all of us at ABP. Unfortunately safety continues to be an issue on farms and through our sponsorship of the Farm Safety prize at the BT Young Scientist we want to encourage young people to become farm safety advocates on their farms, with their families and in their wider communities.”

So far in 2018, 12 people have died as a result of farm accidents according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA). Last year, 24 people were killed in farming accidents. 14 of those deaths resulted from tractor and farming vehicle accidents, including quadbikes, a vehicle used by many young farmers.