Teagasc event in Longford to discuss impact of drought on farmers

Teagasc has set up a help line for farmers who want to speak to an advisor regarding options for feeding stock given the continuing decline in grass growth rates throughout the country. Farmers can contact this help line at 087- 7971377 from 9am to 9pm each day.

There are also a series of clinics and events taking place around the country where advice will be available for farmers. The Longford clinic is on Tuesday, July 10 from 10am at the Teagasc Office, Longford.

Also read: Crowds flock to sun kissed Co Longford Show

Chairman of the Interagency Fodder group, Dermot McCarthy, Teagasc, said; ”Grass growth rate has declined to nil in parts of the south east and on individual fields and farms in the south and midlands. Given that the weather forecast indicates no significant rain for at least another week, it is important that farmers make best use of remaining grass supplies and make the best decisions regarding meal and silage supplementation.”

Also read: Ten top tips to keep your home safe during the heatwave

Currently Teagasc and the interagency group are carrying out a fodder census to establish the levels of silage in pits which was meant for feeding next winter.

Results are expected within days but indications are that most farms had good yields of first cut silage. Unfortunately, however silage pits are now being opened on many farms.

Teagasc are also holding events throughout the country which will deal with fodder and feed management in the current drought. At these local events the financial and social/stress aspects of this drought will be discussed.

There will also be an opportunity for dairy farmers to discuss the options for managing through this drought period at the Teagasc/Glanbia Kildalton Open Source Sustainable Dairy Farm Open Day, on Thursday, July 5 in Kilkenny.

Also read: Longford hit with new high temperature weather warning from Met Éireann