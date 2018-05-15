Creed issues urgent reminder to Longford farmers on 2018 Basic Payment Scheme application deadline

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., today issued an urgent reminder to farmers to submit their online applications for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) as soon as possible.

2018 is the first year that applications for the BPS and the Transfer of Entitlements are to be done online, and the deadline for applications is Tuesday 15 May 2018.

The Minister commented: “The BPS is a key financial support for farmers and it is vital that they submit their applications in time in order to avoid financial penalties that apply to late applications.

"I am encouraged to see that over 89,000 farmers have already made their application.

"However, I would urge all farmers who have not yet applied to do so as soon as possible to ensure that they do not lose out on access to this key payment. Farmers should ensure they are in a position to make their application online as a matter of priority.”

Farmers applying online for the first time in 2018 should be aware that there are two stages in the process – they must first register on www.agfood.ie and when they receive their registration details in the post they must then log on and actually make their BPS application. With the 15 May deadline approaching farmers should be aware of this process, and register / make their application as soon as possible.

The Minister added “I am aware that many farmers will be engaging with the online application system for the first time this year.

"While it is a simple process, I have put in place a range of supports for farmers in making their applications. Officials from my Department have put in place clinics for farmers, where they can sit down on a one to one basis with a staff member from the Department and get their application submitted there and then.

"The majority of farmers have already applied online, and I will continue to monitor application rates to ensure that all farmers are in a position to lodge their application on time.”

The Department has put in place a range of BPS online clinics and a clinic was also organised for the Longford Arms Hotel last Thursday ,May 10.