Longford vets to feature in nationwide Snapchat project

Dedicated farming news website, thatsfarming.com, are planning a vet takeover of their Snapchat account to reveal a day in the life of the typical farm vet.

Harry Ferguson and Roisin McCormack of Longford Animal Health will be front and centre on the @thatsfarming handle on Friday, March 23.

Also read: 84th County Longford Ploughing Championships return to Carrickedmond

It’s late March, calving and lambing is in full swing, calf populations are peaking and disease pressure is constantly increasing; farms are stretched to capacity and vets are at their busiest.

Spring can be a very busy time of year on the farm especially on those farms that are calving cows and lambing ewes. If you've ever wondered how a vet’s day is structured during this busy spring period, this Snapchat takeover will reveal all.

The comprehensive Snapchat campaign is running for the six days with audience interaction and feedback encouraged. Wexford Hurling superstar, Jack O'Connor will be travelling with each vet to showcase their working day.

Also read: National ploughing supremo talks up Co Longford Championships

"We are really excited to partner up with MSD Animal Health and XL Vets once again for this great initiative. Last year, was the first time that anything like this was done on Snapchat. We gave people a chance to see what a large-animal vet’s day consisted of. This year, we have extended the campaign by an additional day and we have also added more diversity," Shane Ganley, General Manager of That’s Farming said.

"The aim is to get exposure for Veterinary Practitioners. We are going to have different content, more technical content which farmers will be able to learn from," William Minchin of MSD Animal Health added.

"We have a much wider spectrum in terms of demographics; we have a nice mixture of experienced vets, both male and female," he continued.

Also read: South Longford ploughman looks back on county's long held association with annual championships

“The campaign generated a huge level of interest that stretched far beyond the core target audience of new and aspiring veterinarians. While we will shortly be recruiting for the 2018/19 Veterinary Graduate Programme we are also going to use the initiative as a launch pad for XLVets Skillnet Agri-Academy; a new online training platform for providing herd and flock health management skill with a 1st module on the management of anti-microbial resistance currently being devised,” Geoff Dooley, CEO of XL Vets said.

A day in the life of a vet is proudly supported by XL Vets and MSD Animal Health.