Fr Liam Lawton set to perform at St Mel’s Cathedral

A gala fundraising concert in aid of Yengema Secondary School, Sierra Leone, and in memory of Fr Ray Barry (Drumshanbo), Fr Peter Newman (Kenagh) and Fr James Ward (Moydow), takes place on Friday, October 25 at 8pm, in St Mel’s Cathedral Longford.



This concert features Liam Lawton, with special guests Emer Barry and the Longford County & Cathedral Choirs (under the directorship of Fintan Farrelly). Fr Liam is an internationally renowned singer and songwriter and has delighted audiences wherever he performs.

The music of Fr Liam has been consistently issued both in sheet music form and on CD in USA, and Liam had already become one of the most widely respected and leading writers of Choral and Sacred Music, publishing his Liturgical Music with GIA Music, Chicago. He has had three successful Top 10 albums in Ireland, to go alongside his considerable achievements in the USA.

Funds raised from this concert will be managed by Eddie Finnegan’s Foundation, ensuring that they go in a transparent fashion to the proper use and directly to the source. Eddie Finnegan, originates from Cullyhanagh, Dundalk and taught in Yengema SS with Ciaran McGoey, a native of Abbeyshrule. Their aim is to try to get the school “back on its feet”!

Ciaran met with Eddie Finnegan in 2018 at a memorial ceremony in Christ Church, Dublin where the seeds of the concert were sown.

Tickets (€25) are available from Whyte’s (Legan), The Rustic Inn (Abbeyshrule), O’Hanlon’s Pharmacy (Ballymahon), Newsround (Longford), Mulvey’s (Carrick-on-Shannon) & on Eventbrite. Please phone 087 263 2421 for further details.

