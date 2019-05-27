Elections 2019: Fine Gael captures a massive 46.4% of first preference vote in Granard municipal district

Fine Gael, led by general election candidate Cllr Micheál Carrigy, secured a massive 46.4% of the first preference vote in the Granard municipal district, and they are on course to win three of the five seats available.

FG's four candidates secured 3,060 number ones in the 6,593 valid poll.

By comparison Fianna Fáil's four candidates in Granard MD captured 24.3% (1,602) of the first preference vote, with outgoing Cllr PJ Reilly looking as though he'll be only one elected. Prior to the election FF held three seats but two of their outgoing councillors Luie McEntire and Martin Mulleady have retired from local politics and didn't contest the election.

Two Granard-based Independents Turlough Pott McGovern and Grace Kearney claimed 23.8% (1,571) of the first preference vote between them, with Pott's spectacular 1,280 haul making him the most supported candidate of the 39 that contested the Longford local elections.

Sinn Féin's candidate Mark Maguire received 360 first preferences or 5.5%.

