Elections 2019: Fianna Fáil secures 37.8% of first preference vote in Longford municipal district

Fianna Fáil secured 37.8% of the first preference vote in the Longford municipal district.

FF, buoyed by the 1,053 poll topping exploits of Cllr Joe Flaherty, secured 2,533 number ones in the 6,701 valid poll.



Fine Gael's four candidates captured in Longford MD captured 34.3% (2,296) of the first preference vote and Independents took 21.2% (1,420).

Sinn Féin's candidate Tena Keown received 356 first preferences or 5.3% and the Solidarity People Before Profit candidate Barbara Smyth obtained 96 first preferences, 1.4%.

