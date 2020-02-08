Result of general election exit poll reveals photo finish #GE2020
Result of general election exit poll reveals photo finish #GE2020
The General Election exit polls shows a photo finish between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin after General Election 2020.
The poll is good news for Fine Gael as it shows them recovering some lost ground revealed in opinion polls.
They lead the way marginally over Sinn Féin with Fianna Fáil trailing in third.
However, there is a margin of error of -1.3% and + 1.3% which puts the parties at level pegging.
The main poll was carried out by the Irish Times’ pollsters Ipsos MRBI and was commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD.
The poll was carried out across the country in 250 polling stations across all constituencies. A total of 5,000 people were polled on their first preference vote
The results published following the close of polls show a surprise outcome despite the fact that
Fine Gael 22.4
Sinn Féin 22.3
Fianna Fáil 22.2
Independents 11.2
Green Party 7.9
Labour Party 4.6
Social Democrats 3.4
PBP / Solidarity 2.8
Aontú 1.8
Smaller parties 1.5
Holy cow! A three way tie! #ge2020 big gains for SF but FG probably relieved somewhat. Forming a government will be a nightmare unless SF accepted in govt— Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) February 8, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on