VFI calls for introduction of minimum unit pricing ahead of #GE2020

As part of its manifesto for the upcoming general election, the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) is calling for the immediate introduction of minimum unit pricing along with a reduction in excise duty and the hospitality VAT rate.

Speaking at the launch of the Federation’s General Election manifesto, VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben stated: “On Saturday, February 8, the country will go to the polls to decide the composition of the next Dáil. As publicans, the election campaign is an opportunity to make our collective voice heard about the issues impacting our trade.

“As a Federation of almost 4,000 members we should not underestimate the power of each individual publican engaging with candidates about these issues. While numerous issues impact the pub sector, we have identified six areas are of key concern requiring immediate and measurable action.”

The six key measures are:

* Introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing

* Insurance Reform

* Promote rural transport initiatives

* Reduce Excise Duty

* Lower hospitality VAT rate

* Balanced regional development

Mr Cribben added: “The pub plays a vital role at the heart of local communities. It’s imperative candidates acknowledge this fact and voice their support for these local businesses.”

A copy of the VFI Manifesto is available at www.vfipubs.ie

