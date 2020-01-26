Meet your Longford Westmeath general election candidate: Alan Mangan (Labour)

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps now that the election campaign is underway?

A: The main issues that I have encountered are hospital waiting lists and A+E overcrowding , the housing waiting list and the problem that young couples have getting a mortgage and finding affordable housing. Also the ongoing rural broadband delay, where working from home could be an option but is not possible. The climate change disaster that is ahead of us and the need for a clear policy that does not penalise the ordinary people for past policies.

Q: What should be the Key local priorities for the constituency in the next Dáil?

A: Local job creation, the finishing of the Rural Broadband Project, More Social Housing units to be built, More affordable housing, Full 24hr A+E facilities to be maintained in Mullingar Hospital and the ending of means test for Carers, the true heroes of the health care system.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I want to make a difference. I know that I can do the job. I have always been a team player and know what can be achieved when the right team is in place. I'm a family man that has seen first hand the hurdles that need to be crossed and I'll be there to help people in any way I can.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen , locally or nationally what would it be?



A: Nationally; Complete the National Children's Hospital.

Locally: I would end the wait for Housing. We should not in 2020 have a homeless crisis.

Q: Who will top the poll in the constituency?

A: This question is irrelevant to me. I wish all candidates that are 'brave' enough to put themselves in front of the electorate all the best. I will be happy when I am elected on any count.

