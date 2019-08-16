‘Ruff’ competition for Longford pooch in the race for the Nose of Tralee crown

All eyes may be turning to the Rose of Tralee as Killoe girl, Marie Brady, prepares to head off on her Rose Tour. But one pooch in Drumlish is hoping for glory as she seeks votes in the Nose of Tralee final.

Misty the Bichon Frise is 10 months old and very excited to be selected as the Longford Nose in the annual Petsitters competition. The little ball of cuteness lives in Drumlish with her human, Mairéad Lennon, who has had Misty since November.

“She's the best girl,” Mairéad proudly told the Longford Leader last week.

“I can’t imagine the house without her now; we have lots of fun together and I can’t wait to get home to her if I’m away. She’s a happy, energetic and very playful puppy with a huge personality.”

Misty's hobbies include going for walks, snuggling with her humans and watching Friends. She also enjoys chewing anything she can get her paws on including shoes, socks and the mail.Misty decided to run for Nose of Tralee at first as a novelty, not thinking she’d make it past the quarter finals as there were so many other lovely Longford pets.

“We were over the moon once we found out she had made the semis so we took to social media to help her with the votes.

She is taking her role very seriously and loves meeting all her fans,” said Mairéad.

“Winning the Nose of Tralee would mean the world to Misty. This would be a step in the right direction for the modeling career she dreams of. She can already hear the faint sounds of people chanting her name.”

Misty has vowed to host a huge party for all the pets in the neighborhood if she’s crowned Nose of Tralee, and there’ll be treats galore for all her furry friends.

To win the title, though, Misty needs votes. You can vote for the Drumlish doggy via the Petsitters Ireland Facebook page. Voters can vote for their favourite pooch every 24 hours.

