My journey with cancer started nearly 5 years ago when I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

It has been a roller coaster of emotions, procedures and medical interventions to date with chemotherapy, double radiation and a trial which unfortunately didn't work out, but I am still staying optimistic and hopeful.

I would like to extend a massive thank you to the committee of the Night for Nicky, Aine Kerrigan, Lisa Smyth, John Cawley and James Cawley for all of the organising of the event, which turned out to be a great success.

I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all the people who have supported the Cawley/Murphy family, gave donations over the past few months, donated online on the gofundme page and all who attended a wonderful night of music.

To the bands Nite Fever, Audio pilot, Mick Flavin , Brendan Kelly, and David Kiernan, we would like to thank them for their time and wonderful entertainment. To Ken Kerrigan who was a great MC on the night, thank you.

We were overwhelmed by the number of people that came and we had a great night of dance and laughter.

To the people who bought and sold tickets, who donated items to the auction and raffle, a big thank you. To the Longford Arms Hotel, to the Longford Leader and to Shannonside for the coverage, thank you.

Thanks to the communities of Drumlish and Newtownforbes and the wider county for all the stand alone events that have all added to our benefit fund.

The well wishes and support of all the events highlights the strong community spirit in Longford and we would like to express once again a heartfelt thank you to everyone.

Nicola Cawley Murphy