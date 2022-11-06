Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 6, 2022

Margaret (Rita) McKeon (née Murray), Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, on Friday, November 4, 2022 of Margaret (Rita) McKeon (née Murray), Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean and son James. Margaret (Rita) will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, son Fergal, daughter-in-law Margaret, her much loved grandchildren Ciara and Seán, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest in Peace Rita.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Sunday, November 6 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, on Monday, November 7, followed with burial Aughafin Cemetery. Family home private, please.

Frantisek Rajus, No 3 Great Water St, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St James's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Frantisek Rajus, No 3 Great Water St, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Slovakia. Frantisek will be dearly missed by his family, wife Olga - Makulova, his children, relatives and friends here in Longford and Slovakia. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Monday, November 7 from 4.30pm followed with removal to St. Mel's Cathrdral, Longford for prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral mass at 11am on Tuesday, November 8 followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here

Marie Mc Donnell (née Duffy), 'Mountain View', Faughts Lane, Calry, Sligo / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the exceptional care of Mowlam Healthcare, Sligo surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, November 4, 2022 of Marie McDonnell (née Duffy), 'Mountain View', Faughts Lane, Calry, Sligo and formerly of Augherea, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Kathleen Duffy, sister Betty (New York), brother Michael (Longford), brother-in-law Desmond and sister-in-law Eileen Donohue. Dearly loved wife of Frank and mother of Patricia, Ann, Teresa and Sheila. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, sons-in-law Andrew Stinchon, Jeremy Pyne and Paul McNeill, cherished grandchildren Conor, Erin, Cian, Eoin and Ellen, brothers Patrick and Francis, sisters Kathleen Donoghue and Ann Mc Guinness, brothers-in-law Al, Jim, Seán and Paddy, sisters-in-law Martina, Kathleen, Mary, Breege, Teresa and Lilly, godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Sunday, November 6 from 3pm until 4:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday November 7 in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 11am. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/

Burial will follow in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland or Family Carer’s Ireland via www.feehilys.ie/pay Family homes private please. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

Mary Hagan (née Rodgers), Aughaboy, Killoe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Mary Hagan (nee Rodgers), Aughaboy, Killoe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, brothers Tom, Bernard and Packie and by her sister Bridie. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Amanda Harte, son Tom, daughter-in-law Aoibhinne, son-in-law Dermot, grandchildren Cormac, Sean, Caoimhe and Niamh, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Tom and daughter-in-law Aoibhinne, Aughaboy (N39 WD88) on Saturday, November 5 from 2pm until 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, November 6 at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs, interment afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here

House private on Sunday morning, November 6 please.

Seamus Owens, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Kilmore, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Seamus Owens, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, and the UK.

Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Lily, his infant twin Dennis and his sister Marie. Sadly missed by his beloved wife, Stella, daughters Stephanie and Deirdre, son Damian, grandson Joe, son-in-law Jeremy, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Loretto and brothers Tom and Peter, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shivnans Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Sunday, November 6 from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, arriving for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 7 at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

