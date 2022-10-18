Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Mary Madden (née Stapleton), 2 Marian Avenue, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 of Mary Madden (née Stapleton), 2 Marian Avenue, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Paddy Joe Madden. Sadly missed by Martin and the Mulvey family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday afternoon, October 18 at 2pm, followed by burial in Ardagh Cemetery.

Tony Flaherty, 10 Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving and excellent care of the staff of Lisadell Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 of Tony Flaherty, 10 Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve (Mafie), sons Tommy, Brendan and Tony, daughter Collette, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many good friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Removal arriving in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, on Monday evening, October 17 at 6:30pm, via Bannon Terrace. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 18 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Sonas Autism Unit, Saint Teresa’s National School, Killoe, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Athlone Road, Longford.

The family would like to thank the Management and Staff of Lisadell Unit for their exceptional care and attention towards Tony. House Private Please.

Seamus O'Byrne, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Friday, October 14, 2022 of Seamus O'Byrne, Longford and formerly Rathfarnham. Loving husband of Anne, and beloved father of Mark, Patrick and Adele. Proud grandfather to Meadhbh, Laoise, Ché, Eirabella, Éabha Fionn, Aria and Léon. Dearest brother to Niamh, Dolores, Philip, Reamonn, and the late Marc and Una. Kind father-in-law to son-in-law Yves and daughters-in-law Anna and Lisa. He will be lovingly and joyously remembered by his immediate family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, D16 V046, on Monday evening, October 17, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 18, at 11:30am at the Church of the Divine Word, Marley Grange, D16 H7V2, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.45pm.

For those unable to attend, the Mass may be viewed live at https://www.marleygrangeparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/, and the cremation prayers afterwards at approx. 1:45pm at https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold’s Cross - https://www.olh.ie - appreciated.

May he be Reunited with the Eternal Light of the Divine.

Margaret Butler (née Clyne), Charlestown, Drumsna, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 of Margaret Butler (nee Clyne), Charlestown, Drumsna, Co Leitrim/ Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Willie, her parents James & Bridget and her brother Sean. Margaret will be very sadly missed by her loving sisters Mae Flaherty, Ann Walsh and Phyllis (Sr. Mazarello), nephews Anthony & Shane, brother-in-law Tony, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Charlestown on Wednesday, October 19 from 3pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Dangan, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 20 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery.

Martha Jean Bennett (née McClelland), Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Virginia Primary Care Centre surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 of Martha Jean Bennett (nee McClelland), Virginia Primary Care Centre, Dublin Road, Virginia and late of Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late John and grandson Mark. Dear mother of Winston (Wilma), Ann (David), Everett (Jennifer), Meriel (Gordon), Norman (Lorraine) and Edwin (Sandra). Remembered with love by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Resting at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieborough Road, Virginia, tomorrow Wednesday, October 19 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. (walk-through only, with no handshaking). Funeral leaving the home of her daughter and son in law, Ann and David Gordan, Duffcastle, Crosserlough on Thursday, October 20 at 1pm, arriving at St Patrick's Parish Church, Ballintemple for funeral service at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Virginia Primary Care Centre Comfort Fund and St. Patrick's Parish Church, Ballintemple, c/o William Foster funeral director Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan. House private please. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

Vincent Reynolds, Ballinscarry, Castletown Finea, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, October 15 of Vincent Reynolds, Ballinscarry, Castletown-Finea, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and John, and his brother Packie, Vincent will be sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughters Geraldine and Sarah, son Micheál, adored grandchildren Evan, Noah, Andrea and Tommy, sons-in-law Philip and Michael, Micheál’s partner Joanna, his loving sister Mary McKenna (Navan), sister-in-law Rita (Manchester), nephews, nieces, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May Vincent Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Ballinscarry (N91 TX86) on Monday, October 17 from 3pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Castletown-Finea (N91 YF89), arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 18 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Finea Cemetery. No flowers, please; donations, if so desired, to the Friends of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, care of Cassidy’s Funeral Directors (Castlepollard), or any family member.

Thomas Reynolds, Lanesboro, Co Longford /Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, Surrey, on Friday, October 7, 2022 of Thomas Reynolds, West End, Surrey, UK and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Kate (née Bannon), and his brothers Brendan, Sean and Jim. Thomas is survived by his brother Fr. Kevin MHM (Castlerea), sisters Rosemary (Mullingar), Eileen (New York, USA), Ann (Cappamore, Limerick) and Theresa (Watford, UK), his brothers-in-law John, Tom and Malcolm, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Ita, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Condolences: Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, or any family member.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Pat) Harte, Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 of Patrick (Pat) Harte, Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, County Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne (nee McQuaid), neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Pat's funeral Mass is on Wednesday, October 19 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, at 3pm, followed by burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery.

P. J. (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon / Wexford



The death occurred, suddenly in Spain, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 of PJ (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Clohamon, Co Wexford.

Loving husband of Vera (nee Houlihan) and much loved father of Denis, Mary, Catherine and Thomas. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, daughter-in-law Amanda, sons-in-law Paul and Johnny, his adored grandchildren Killian, Isabelle, Alexandra and Abbie, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Monday, October 17 at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, from 5pm until 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 18 at 11am, followed by burial in Tullow Cemetery, Co Carlow, to arrive at approx 3.30pm. P.J.'s Mass can be viewed online by clicking HERE. Family flowers only please.

Bridget (Bea) Canavan (née Berry), Castleknock, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 of Bridget (Bea) Canavan (née Berry), Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Dromod, Leitrim. Loving wife of the late Pat and devoted mother of Niamh, Órla, Brian and Conor. Predeceased by her sister Mae and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law Clive and Shane, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Michelle, grandchildren Cian and Olivia, sister Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. R.I.P.

Removal on Monday evening October 17 to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving at 5:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 18 at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;