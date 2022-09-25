Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 25, 2022

Donal Chapman, Lisnacusha, Lanesboro, Longford, N39 WR84



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the excellent care of the staff of The Padre Pio Ward at St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 of Donal Chapman, Lisnacusha, Lanesboro, Longford, N39 WR84. Predeceased by his father PJ. Donal will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Martina, daughter Ríona, mother Mary, sister Patricia, brothers Liam, Cathal and Kevin, mother-in-law Liz Edgeworth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence in Lisnacusha (N39 WR84) on Sunday, September 25 from 4pm until 8pm and again on Monday, September 26 from 4pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro on Tuesday, September 27 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Clonbonny cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough House strictly private on Tuesday morning please

Imelda Corcoran (née McLoughlin), Oak Park, Narraghmore, Kildare / Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family following a long illness, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 of Imelda Corcoran (née McLoughlin), Oak Park, Narraghmore, Kildare and formerly of Moyne, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Aidan, mother of Liam, Lorna and Sam, daughter of Julia and the late Philip. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, mother, brother Philip, sisters Julia and Elizabeth, Aidan’s parents Martha and Padraig, aunt Celia, uncle Brendan and his wife Eileen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. 'May Imelda Rest In Peace'.

Reposing at her Home on Sunday, September 25 from 4pm to 7pm and on Monday, September 26 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 27 at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Ss Mary and Laurence, Crookstown (Eircode R14 WD80), for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in The Holy Saviour Cemetery, Wood Road, Narraghmore.( Eircode R14 NF77).

The Funeral mass will be streamed on; https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/crookstown-webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Sunflowers For Love appeal at https://gofund.me/91e45e27

Wieslaw Glogowski, The Laurels, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Regional Hospital Tullamore, on Friday, September 23, 2022 of Wieslaw Glogowski, The Laurels, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Ninków, Poland. Wieslaw will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family , wife Halina, daughters Sylwia, Ewelina and Wiktoria, son Karol, sons-in-law Lukasz and Sebastian, daughter-in-law Izabela, brothers Jerzy and Henryk, grandchildren Zuzia, Stefanek, Leon, Zosia and Robert, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Spoczywaj W Pokoju.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Sunday, September 25 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am, followed by private cremation. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Elizabeth (Liz) Conway (née Carey), Tang, Westmeath, N37 TP23



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 of Elizabeth (Liz) Conway (née Carey), Ardnacraney, Drumraney, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Liz will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by husband Joe, daughter, sons, sisters, brothers, son in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the family home (N37TP23) this Saturday, September 24 from 4pm to 8pm. House strictly private at all other times. Funeral mass on Sunday, September 25 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang. Followed by burial in Templeavalley Graveyard. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in hospital in England, on Monday, September 5, 2022 of Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly of Luton, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Longford. She is predeceased by her husband, Brendan, her parents, Patrick and Agnes, her sisters, Eileen and Peggy and her brothers, Tom, Pat and Seamus. Agnes will be forever remembered with love by her family, daughter, Valarie, sons, Vincent and Douglas, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law, Nicola and her grandchildren, Daniel, Max, Toby and Olivia, her sisters, Nancy Woods (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Joyce (London), along with all her family and friends in England and Ireland. Rest In Peace Agnes.

Funeral Service to take place in England on Wednesday, September 28 2022. Funeral Arrangements later for Drumshanbo.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

