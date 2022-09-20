Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Tom Fleming, College Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Monday, September 19, 2022 of Tom Fleming, College Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary, by his brothers Paddy and Seamus and by his sister Carmel. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Bridie, daughters Jean, Loraine McKenna (Ballinamuck), Tara Purcival (Ballinamuck) and Annemarie (Ballinamuck), brothers Fr Kevin and Eamon, grandchildren Lauren and Peter, sons-in-law Peter and Stephen, Annmarie’s partner Alan, sister-in-law Loretta, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, September 21 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, September 22 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballinamuck cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in hospital in England, on Monday, September 5, 2022 of Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly of Luton, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Longford. She is predeceased by her husband, Brendan, her parents, Patrick and Agnes, her sisters, Eileen and Peggy and her brothers, Tom, Pat and Seamus. Agnes will be forever remembered with love by her family, daughter, Valarie, sons, Vincent and Douglas, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law, Nicola and her grandchildren, Daniel, Max, Toby and Olivia, her sisters, Nancy Woods (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Joyce (London), along with all her family and friends in England and Ireland. Rest In Peace Agnes.

Funeral Service to take place in England on Wednesday, September 28 2022. Funeral Arrangements later for Drumshanbo.

Raymond Neary, Tonycurneen, Scramogue, Roscommon, F42 TK80 / Kilglass, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 of Raymond Neary, Tonycurneen, Scramogue, Roscommon, F42 TK80 and formerly of Slatta, Kilglass, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Caoimhe, cherished sons Liam and Conor, heartbroken mother Mary Rose (Slatta), brother Paul, sister Clare, brother-in-law Ciaran Shiel, sister-in-law Carmel Canning, parents-in-law Myles and Mary Walsh (Elphin), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues in Strokestown hardware and a large circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (F42 TK80) on Tuesday, September 20 from 4pm to 8pm. The Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday morning, September 21 at 11:30am for funeral mass in St Anne's Church, Scramogue at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/people/Tullys-Funeral-Directors/100055401313288/

House private on Wednesday morning please for family time. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this very sad time.

Brendan Reilly, Killendowd, Carrickedmond, Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, September 16, 2022 of Brendan Reilly, Killendowd, Carrickedmond, Colehill, Longford.

Brother of Matt, Fr Mícheál, JP and Olive. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday evening, September 19 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, September 20 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth (Lily) Jenkins (née Doherty), Churchtown, Dublin / Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in her 97th year, surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff at Terenure Nursing Home, on Friday, September 16, 2022 of Elizabeth (Lily) Jenkins (née Doherty), Churchtown and formerly Legan, Co Longford.

Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and devoted mother of Joseph, John, Angela and Jackie (Larkin). Lily will be forever loved and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, Catherine and Margaret, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Paul, Andrew, Rosie, Rachel, Anna, Hannah and Shaun, her nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul Rest in peace.

Lily’s Funeral Mass and burial have taken place.

Brendan Scott, Drumroe, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 PX51



The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 of Brendan Scott, Drumroe, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 PX51. Sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, his daughters Linda and Brenda, granddaughters Leanne and Aimee, grandson Andy, his sister Maeve (Mountmellick), brothers Liam (London) and Patsy (Ferefad), son-in-law James, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Drumroe on Monday, September 19 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, September 20 to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, arriving for cremation service at 2.45pm.

Sean Farrell, Aughanaspic, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 of Sean Farrell, Aughanaspic, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, his brother Patsy and sister Von. Sean will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family daughter Darina, sons Ian, Gary, Enda and Karol, brothers Mel and Bob, sister Marie Cooney (Ballymahon), daughters-in-law Eithne, Mairead and Patrice, son-in-law Kurt, grandchildren Kieran, Sean, Aoife and Amy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Tuesday, September 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, September 21 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Moydow. Interment afterwards in Moydow Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to your charity of choice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Michael Quinn, Drimure, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, September 16, 2022 of Michael Quinn, Drimure, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Paddy Joe and Margaret, by his brother Joe, infant sister Margaret and by his beloved wife Frances. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Maeve, Elaine, Edel, Michelle and Mairead, son Niall, sons-in-law Jason, Damien and David, Mairead’s fiancé Kevin, Maeve’s partner Paul, Niall’s partner Margaret, grandchildren Saoirse, Conor and Lucy, brother Johnny, sisters Chrissie, Mary and Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, September 19 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Michael’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday, September 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here House private, please.

Ann Dolan (née McGirl), Tullynamoltra, Corlough, Cavan / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 of Ann Dolan (nee McGirl), Tullynamoltra, Corlough, Cavan/ Aughnasheelin, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mamie, sister Josephine, brothers Francis and Adrian. Deeply regretted by her husband Brendan, sons Michael, Joe and Darren, daughter Grainne, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Bridie, Carmel, Eileen and Marie, brothers Micheál, Joe and Brendan, uncle, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Monday, September 19 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from her son Darren and Tara’s home on Tuesday, September 20 for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 11am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Sean Looby, Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Friday, September 16, 2022 of Sean Looby, Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Nancy Carroll (Offaly), Helen Looby (Belturbet), Monica Curren (Galway), Moira Tierney (Dublin), Patti Rath (Wexford), brother Joe (Ballinamore), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral service and cremation to follow. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this time.



Anne Black (née Gilmore), Manchester, England and formerly, Lanesboro, Longford / Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, England, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Anne Black (nee Gilmore), Manchester, England and formerly of Lanesboro, Longford, and Monaghan.

She is predeceased by her parents John and Kathleen, and her brother Enda (Andy). Anne will be forever remembered with love, by her family, husband Peter, son Gary, daughter Tracey, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Hailie, her adored grandchildren Harry and Lacey, brothers Brendan (Longford), James (London), Tony (Lanesboro), Nicholas (Drumlish), Damian (Dublin) and Cosmos (Galway/ Brussels), sisters Teresa (Lanesboro), Colette (Manchester), Lorraine (Ballyleague) and Caroline (Manchester) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends in Manchester and here in Ireland. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Anne.

Removal will arrive at St Mary's Church, Elbow Street, Levenshulme, Manchester, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, for mass service at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 23 at 12.30pm, followed with burial at 2pm in Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle, Manchester.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

