Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 26, 2022

Laurence (Larry) Mulligan, Enaughan, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 of Laurence (Larry) Mulligan, Enaughan, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents; Laurence and Rose (nee McKeon) and his sisters; Margaret Donohoe and Bridget O'Brien. Survived and deeply regretted by his brothers James and Philip, his sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Jerry Donohoe, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours, extended family and friends. RIP.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan (H12RF78) on Sunday, June 26 from 5-7pm. Removal to the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Monday, June 27 to arrive for requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Those wishing to view Laurence's funeral Mass online may do so on the following link; https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta

Ar dhéis De go raibh a anam dílis.

Edward (Ned) Timlin, Lynn Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the devoted care of the staff and nurses of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Friday, June 24, 2022 of Edward (Ned) Timlin, Lynn Road, Mullingar and formerly of St. Mel's Road Longford. Best friend for 50 years and beloved husband of Catherine, adored father of Martin, Cathy and Ciara, Ned will be deeply missed by his wife and family, brothers Neal and Roger, cherished grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, many friends and former colleagues of the Bank Of Ireland. House strictly private please.

May Ned rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Patrick Conefrey, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the gentle care of the staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 of Patrick Conefrey, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Martin Gallagher, Laheen Lane, Killegar, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and in the the exceptional care of the doctors, nurses and care assistants of Cavan General Hospital, after a short illness, bravely borne, Friday, June 24, 2022 of Martin Gallagher, Laheen lane, Killegar, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Beloved son of the late Teresa and John, predeceased recently by his adored sister Bridget (Bridie) and his brothers, John Patrick and Frances. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Tony, nephews John and Martin, grandnephews and grandnieces, David, Emma, Justin, Matthew, Teddy, Grace and Eve Maria. Nieces-in-law, cousin Rosie, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

The family wishes to thank the following people for the great care and kindness shown to Martin. The staff of Cavan General Hospital, the staff at Sligo University Hospital, the staff at Carrigallen Health Centre, his G.P., Dr. Fallon and Community Garda Hugh Brady. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, H12RF78, on Tuesday morning, June 28 from 9am to 10am, with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumeela, via Laheen Lane, Killegar, for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Masterson (Benny), West Haven, Connecticut, USA / Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and following an illness borne with great dignity and courage in Yale University Hospital, Connecticut, U.S.A, on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 of Hugh Masterson (Benny), aged 57, of West Haven, CT and formerly, Moyne, Co Longford.

Born on January 6, 1965 in Co Longford. He was the son of the late Peter & Catherine Masterson. He is predeceased by his sisters Kathleen and Alice. Hugh is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 31 years, Donna Studdard, his stepchildren Brian, Fred, Patrick, his grandchildren whom he cherished, Logan, Natalie, Julian, Simona, beloved siblings, Michael, Peter, Emily, John Joe, Ann, Patrick, Diarmuid, several (16) very special nieces and nephews and 17 grand nieces and nephews, and aunt Nan Masterson (95).

Hugh's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh Moyne on Sunday, July 3 at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's Church Legga for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Hugh's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/

Please adhere to covid prevention measures and follow the guidance of the stewards. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Pallative Care c/o Dillon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Peg Cadden (née Sweeney), Derrydonnell, Oranmore, Galway / Mohill, Leitrim / Enniscrone, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness borne with great courage, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 of Peg Cadden (née Sweeney), Derrydonnell, Oranmore, Co Galway. Formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim and Quigabar, Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Dr Enda, her brothers Padraic, Sean and Michael, sister-in-law Bina, brothers-in-law Richard, Fintan and Cathal, nephew Seamus and many friends. Devoted mother to Sinéad (Courtmacsherry), Niall (Dublin), Nessa (Derrydonnell), Conor (Dublin), Aoife (Athlone) and Aisling (Dublin). Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law Mark, Alan, Kieran and Eugene, daughter-in-law Anne, sisters Bernadette, Tina and Nancy, sisters-in-law Áine and Mary, brother-in-law Lloyd, grandchildren Barry, Conor, Brian, Enda, Conall, Jack, Kate, Aaron, Abbie, Ronan, Conleth and his financée Cécile, great-grandchildren Suzie and Stella, nephews, nieces, dear neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge this Saturday, June 25 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal from Peg's home on Sunday morning, June 26 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim in advance of Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Following Mass, Peg will be laid to rest with Enda. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team at the Galway Hospice. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. May her gentle, loving soul rest in peace.



Maura Rhatigan (née O'Keeffe), Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the gentle care of Our Lady’s Ward, The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 of Maura Rhatigan (nee O’Keeffe), Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Louis and adoring mother of daughter, Colette (Kavanagh). Very sadly missed and remembered with love by her son-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, friends and the wonderful nurses and carers in The Sacred Heart Hospital, her home for many years.

Maura will be reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Saturday evening, June 25 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, on Sunday, June 26 for Requiem Mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. The Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/

