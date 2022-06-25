Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 25, 2022

Bernadette McGuighan (née Crowne), Killargue, Dromahair, Leitrim / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 of Bernadette McGuighan (née Crowne), Killargue, Dromahair, Leitrim / Drumlish, Longford. Bernadette is survived by her husband Terry; her children Micheal, Rory, John, Aishling and Bernadette; her sons and daughters in law Margaret, Martina, Pamela, Michael and Michael; her 8 grandkids and all her brothers and sisters. May Bernadette rest in peace.

Bernadette will repose at her daughter Bernadette's house at 25 Mill Race Park, Drumlish, Co.Longford (N39 HC03) on Friday, June 24 from 2pm until 6pm. House private at all other times, please. Funeral cortege will leave Mill Race Park on Saturday, June 25 at 12 noon to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences may be left on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie .

Hugh Masterson (Benny), West Haven, Connecticut, USA / Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and following an illness borne with great dignity and courage in Yale University Hospital, Connecticut, U.S.A, on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 of Hugh Masterson (Benny), aged 57, of West Haven, CT and formerly, Moyne, Co Longford.

Born on January 6, 1965 in Co Longford. He was the son of the late Peter & Catherine Masterson. He is predeceased by his sisters Kathleen and Alice. Hugh is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 31 years, Donna Studdard, his stepchildren Brian, Fred, Patrick, his grandchildren whom he cherished, Logan, Natalie, Julian, Simona, beloved siblings, Michael, Peter, Emily, John Joe, Ann, Patrick, Diarmuid, several (16) very special nieces and nephews and 17 grand nieces and nephews, and aunt Nan Masterson (95).

Hugh's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh Moyne on Sunday, July 3 at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's Church Legga for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Hugh's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/

Please adhere to covid prevention measures and follow the guidance of the stewards. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Pallative Care c/o Dillon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Peg Cadden (née Sweeney), Derrydonnell, Oranmore, Galway / Mohill, Leitrim / Enniscrone, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness borne with great courage, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 of Peg Cadden (née Sweeney), Derrydonnell, Oranmore, Co Galway. Formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim and Quigabar, Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Dr Enda, her brothers Padraic, Sean and Michael, sister-in-law Bina, brothers-in-law Richard, Fintan and Cathal, nephew Seamus and many friends. Devoted mother to Sinéad (Courtmacsherry), Niall (Dublin), Nessa (Derrydonnell), Conor (Dublin), Aoife (Athlone) and Aisling (Dublin). Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law Mark, Alan, Kieran and Eugene, daughter-in-law Anne, sisters Bernadette, Tina and Nancy, sisters-in-law Áine and Mary, brother-in-law Lloyd, grandchildren Barry, Conor, Brian, Enda, Conall, Jack, Kate, Aaron, Abbie, Ronan, Conleth and his financée Cécile, great-grandchildren Suzie and Stella, nephews, nieces, dear neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge this Saturday, June 25 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal from Peg's home on Sunday morning, June 26 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim in advance of Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Following Mass, Peg will be laid to rest with Enda. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team at the Galway Hospice. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. May her gentle, loving soul rest in peace.



Maura Rhatigan (née O'Keeffe), Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the gentle care of Our Lady’s Ward, The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 of Maura Rhatigan (nee O’Keeffe), Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Louis and adoring mother of daughter, Colette (Kavanagh). Very sadly missed and remembered with love by her son-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, friends and the wonderful nurses and carers in The Sacred Heart Hospital, her home for many years.

Maura will be reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Saturday evening, June 25 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, on Sunday, June 26 for Requiem Mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. The Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/



Gerard (Gerry) Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, in his 95th year, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 of Gerard (Gerry) Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and formerly of The Park, Hillstreet, Co Roscommon.

Beloved husband of Marina and dad to George, Martin and Noel. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home on Saturday morning, June 25 to the Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Those wishing to view Gerry's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Family flowers only. House private, please.

Keith Goodwin, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, N91 F892



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence after a long battle with illness surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 of Keith Goodwin, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly of Annan, Scotland.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Deidre, his adored children Emma, Clare and Ciaran, his brother Alan, sister Mari, his father in law Sean (Comaskey), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good friends and neighbours and his adored furry friends Winnie and Rex.

Reposing at his home (N91F892) this Thursday evening, June 23 & Friday evening, June 24 from 5.30pm to 8pm on both days. Funeral service will take place in St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard at 11am on Saturday, June 25 with burial afterwards in Killulagh Cemetery.

