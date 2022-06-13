Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 13, 2022

Sean O'Neill, Killsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 of Sean O'Neill, 74 Coldershaw Road, West Ealing, London and formerly of Killsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Thomas & Rose and his brother Billy, sisters Kathleen, Betty and Maggie. Sean will be sadly missed by his devoted and loving wife Kitty, sons Melvin, Paul, Shane and Thomas, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. His sister Rosie and Nannie, nephews, nieces, family and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral service at 1pm on Thursday, June 16 at Our Lady of Visitation Parish, Greenford, London.

Sr Christina (Damien) Madden, Ballinacourty, Maree, Oranmore, Galway / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the medical staff in The Shannon Ward, U.H.G, on Sunday, June 12, 2022 of Sr Christina (Damien) Madden, Ballinacourty, Maree, Oranmore, Galway / Longford (Sisters of Mercy Longford and St Vincent's Galway). Predeceased by her parents John and Brigid (Whelan) Madden and her brother Tommy. Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by The Sisters of Mercy Western Province, her sister Esther (West Sussex), her brothers Paddy Joe, John, James and Michael John (Birmingham), her sisters-in-law Nuala, Bridie, Olive and Christine, her nieces, nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Sr Christina's funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Church, Maree at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 14 followed by burial in Ballinacourty Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

John Tobin, Ossory Terrace, Laois / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 of John Tobin, Ossory Terrace, Rathdowney, Co Laois and formerly Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Dundrum, Dublin.

Sadly missed by his wife, Collette and his daughters Tara and Jennifer, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Brendan, Frank and Pat, sisters, Marie and Olive, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney on Tuesday evening, June 14 from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, June 15 at 11am in The church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. Family flowers only by request, donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Frances Brangan (née McManus), Terenure, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, on Friday, June 10, 2022 of Frances Brangan (née McManus), Terenure, Dublin and formerly Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill and sister Kathleen. Devoted mother of Catherine, John, Helen and Anne. Very sadly missed by her family, sister Peggie, brother-in-law Dessie, sons-in-law Brian, David and Daire, daughter-in-law Christine, loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren and great- grandmother to Isaac, extended relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday afternoon, June 14 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 15 at 11 am in Terenure College Chapel followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. For those of you who are unable to attend the Mass, you may view it on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl

May she Rest in peace.



Anna Lynch (née Gilroy), Moher, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, in her 89th year, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 of Anna Lynch (née Gilroy), Moher, Milltown, Belturbet, County Cavan.

Predeceased by her loving husband PJ and nephews, Bernard and Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons John P, Brian (Arva), Tony (Crosskeys), daughters Olivia (Killeshandra) and Anita (Enniskillen), sisters-in-law, nephews and niece, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Anna reposed in Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet (H14 R583) on Sunday evening, June 12 followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Milltown. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 13 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Milltown, followed by burial in Drumlane Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Gerry McIntyre, 11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, nurses and staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 of Gerry McIntyre, 11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim and formerly of Drumhaldry, Carrigallen. Predeceased by his loving mother and father (Bridget and Willie), his brother (George) and nephew (Barry). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife (Denise) his sons (Darren, Gavin and Adrian), his brother (Sean) and sisters in law, his grandchildren (Reece, Ella, Parker, Ivy, Logan and Noah) his nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbours.

Gerry will repose at his home (11 Bredagh) on Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14 from 4pm- 8pm (house private at all other times please).

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 15 in Saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Charles Arthur Wood Greaves, Lisduff School, Lisduff, Drumsna, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Northwest Hospice Sligo with his wife, who loved him so much, by his side, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 of Charles Arthur Wood Greaves, Lisduff School, Lisduff, Drumsna, Leitrim. He is sadly missed by all his family and friends. Rest in Peace

A service in celebration of Charles’ life will be held at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday, June 14 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Maura Browne, Celbridge, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic, Dublin, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 of Maura Browne, 4 Willowbrook Grove, Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Clonee, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents and her brothers; Seán, Gerard and Padraig. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters; Micheál Browne, Gertie Geoghegan, Eillish McGovern, Bríd Keenan and Eamonn Browne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May Maura Rest in Peace.

Maura will lie in repose at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law Malachy and Bríd Keenan, Clonagh, Maynooth, Co. Kildare (Eircode W23 A3Y1) on Sunday, June 12 from 3pm. Maura’s funeral service will take place on Monday, June 13 at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home Leinster Street, Maynooth, Co Kildare (Eircode W91 V993) at 1pm followed by burial to the old cemetery, Cloone, Co Leitrim, for burial at approximately 4.30pm.

The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this time.

