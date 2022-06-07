Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Marie Flynn (née Caslin), Ballinteer, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the compassionate and kind care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Friday, June 3, 2022 of Marie Flynn (née Caslin), Kingston, Ballinteer and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Denis, Cherished mother of Denise, Louis and the late Karen, Much-loved sister of Muriel and the late Louis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Declan and Mark, daughter-in-law Sharon, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Shona, Rachael, Andrew, Daniel, Emma and Laura, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at JP Ward & Sons Funeral Home, Sandyford Village on Friday (June 10) from 6pm to 8pm. Marie’s Cortége will start from her residence on Saturday morning (June 11) and will depart at 09:40am proceeding to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Balllinteer arriving for 10am Mass, followed thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Click Here at 10am on Saturday morning to view live streaming of Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired In Memory of Marie to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross. Click Here to donate online or you can use the donation box which will be provided at church.

Mary Margaret (Peggy) Ham (née O'Meara), Drumming, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in her 96th year, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 of Mary Margaret (Peggy) Ham (née O'Meara), Drumming, Ardagh, Longford and formerly of Connaught Street, Athlone. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mervyn and grandson Tom. Sadly missed by her family Ray, Shena, Edel and Mervyn, her sisters Adeline and Sr. Grace, grandchildren Deirdre, Caroline, Kirsten, Darragh, great-grandchildren Lian, Ronan, Leo and Ruby, all the Ham and O'Meara families, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown, on Monday, June 6 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, June 7 to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private, please.

Rose Reilly (née Corcoran), Gelshagh, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, of Rose Reilly (nee Corcoran) at her home in St Albans, Hertfordshire and formerly of Gelshagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by all her family, friends and work colleagues, in Ireland and the U.K. Rose's funeral Mass took place on Monday, May 16 2022 in St Alban and Stephen R.C. Church, St. Albans, Hertfordshire. Rest in Peace.

Burial in St Albans on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Helen Keegan, Clonbrock Court, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, bravely borne, on Sunday, June 5, 2022 of Helen Keegan, Clonbrock Court, Athlone, Co Westmeath and late of Liss, Glasson, Athlone. Predeceased by her beloved mother Nancy and sister Anne. Sadly missed by her loving father Pat, brothers and sisters Padraig, Liam, Brendan, Maura, Dymphna, and Oliver, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many Special friends. May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Reposing at Flynn's funeral home, the Strand, Athlone on Tuesday evening, June 7 from 7.30pm until 9pm (strictly walk through only). Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 8 at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family would greatly appreciate your sympathy and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only, Please. Donations if desired in lieu to Athlone Hospice or St Hilda's Services. Helen's family are still very conscious that Covid is still present and would encourage all who attend the funeral to wear face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging. There are elderly and vulnerable members of Helen's family. We strictly advise adhering to Covid notice and no access will be allowed to the funeral home otherwise.

