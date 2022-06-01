Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Peter Burke, Clonmore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, with his loving family at his side, in the exceptional care of management and staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, following an illness borne with great dignity on Monday, May 30, 2022 of Peter Burke, Clonmore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Devoted husband and best friend to Mary, loving father to Peter TD, and loving grandfather to Leo and Ted. Peter will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Olivia, sisters Doreen, Betty, Julia, Pauline, Mary, Olive and Hilda, brothers Edmund, Denis and Philip, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Matthew and Mary and his brother Mattie. May peter rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 1 from 3.30pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 1pm in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie Messages of sympathy or personal messages may be made on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Joseph (Joe) Sheridan, Monaghanstown, Castletown Geoghegan, Westmeath / Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 of Joseph (Joe) Sheridan, Monaghanstown, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath and the Roadhouse, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Sarah and brother Farrell. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, wife Geraldine, daughter Laura, sons Joseph and James, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Tara, much cherished and adored granddaughters Grace and Rose, brothers Pat, John V, Mel, sisters Bridget, Mary T, Kathleen and Ann, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Joe's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Nannery's Chapel of Rest, Riverview, Kilbeggan (N91 HR88) on Wednesday, June 1 from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, June 3 at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium. The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie . Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul.

Monica Jones (née O'Toole), Ardandra, Legan, Longford / Ballymount, Dublin



The recent death has occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022 of Monica Jones (nee O'Toole), Ardandra, Legan, Co Longford and formerly of Ballymount, Tallaght, Co Dublin.

Predeceased by her beloved husband James. Monica died, peacefully, in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed by her sons Pat and James, grandchildren Niamh, Ailbhe and Alanna, her brothers Christopher, Domnic and John and sisters Celia, Evelyn and Maura, daughters-in-law Anne and Mea, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, May 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 1 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Legan. Burial afterwards in Legan Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link. https://youtu.be/FimeA_ceZts

Mary Rose Keating (née Fegan), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family, on Monday, May 30, 2022 of Mary Rose Keating (nee Fegan), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Marguerite, sons Val, Ian & David, her sister Bridgie McHale (Sligo), son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law Clare & Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, beloved grandchildren Conall, Dáire, Lauren & Holly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Tuesday evening, May 31 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cloone on Wednesday, June 1 at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloone old cemetery. House strictly private at all times please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or the Irish Cancer Society C/O Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.



Séamus Brady, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Waterford / Wexford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in his home in the warm embrace of his family, on Sunday, May 29, 2022 of Séamus Brady, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Waterford, formerly of Rosbercon and Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Séamus will be sadly missed by his loving wife Monica, his children Siobhán, Ciara, Ultan, Órlaith and Deirdre, his sisters Ber and Anne, his brother Stan, his beloved grandchildren Síle-Marie, Seán-Óg, Aoife, Tara, Doireann, Henry, John, Hugh, Brendan, Claire, Róisín, Kevin, Barry, Evan and Ben, daughter-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law Séan and David, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives, his wonderful neighbours and friends. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, June 1 from 5 pm to 8 pm. House Private at all other times. Séamus’ cortége will be walking from his residence on Thursday, June 2 at 11.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary (St Mary's) Butlerstown for Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Seamus’ Mass will be live streamed at 12 noon on Thursday, June 2 by following the link hereunder: Mass Link

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Waterford Palliative Care by following the link hereunder: Donation Link

The Brady family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.

The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to live transmission.

