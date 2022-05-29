Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 29, 2022

Catherine L Donohoe, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Friday, May 27, 2022 of Catherine L Donohoe, Longford Town and formerly of Lislea, Ballinalee and Idrone Close, Knocklyon, Co. Dublin, (ex- Board of Works). Predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Helena, sister Brigid Lynch and by her brother John. Catherine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Elizabeth McCarthy (Kildare), brothers Con, Andy and Fr. Seamus (O.F.M), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home on Sunday, May 29 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, May 30 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee.

The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Oliver McGuinness, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Sonas Care Centre, Cloverhill, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, May 27, 2022 of Oliver McGuinness (Retired District Court Judge), Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Main Street, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Marie, brothers Owen, Fr TJ and Simon, sisters Mairéad, Mary and Cáitlín. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Tom (Jamestown) and Oliver (Roscommon), daughters Mairéad Lyons and Orla Keaney, daughters-in-law Karen and Arlene, sons-in-law Deasún and Ivan, grandchildren Eoin, Paul, Áine, Conor, Niall,Kate, Brian, John, Eva, Aoife, Sean, Michael and Cormac, sisters-in-law Anne Donoghue (Roscommon) and Pauline McGuinness (Roscommon), brothers-in-law Pat Connolly (Castleknock) and Sean (Texas), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Oliver will repose at his home on Sunday, May 29 from 2pm until 5pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, May 30 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link Oliver's Funeral Mass

The McGuinness family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. To keep everyone safe please refrain from hand shaking. House private outside of reposing times please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;