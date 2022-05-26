Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 26, 2022

Very Reverend Frank Gray, Tamlaghtbeg, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballinamuck, Longford / Kilnaleck, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Monday, May 23, 2022 of The Very Reverend Frank Gray (P.P. Emeritus of Ballymachugh), Tamlaghtbeg, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Predeceased by his parents Matthew and Rose and sister in law Mary. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Molloy (Carrick-on-Shannon), his brother Matt (Edenmore), brother in law Malachy Molloy, nephews and nieces, relatives, The Diocesan Administrator Very Rev. Thomas Healy, Bishop Emeritus Colm O'Reilly and Priests & Religious of the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois and the people of Ballymachugh Parish. Requiescat in Pace.

Reposing on Wednesday, May 25 at St. Mary`s Church, Legga, Moyne, Co. Longford (Eircode N39 XK11) from 3pm-5pm. Removal to St. Mary`s Church, Ballynarry, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan (A82 Y825) to arrive at 7pm. Reposing afterwards until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 26 at 12noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ardagh and Clonmacnois Invalid Pilgrimage to Lourdes c/o Connie Briody Funeral Director, Kilnaleck.

Mary Teresa Ralph, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Mary Teresa Ralph, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents John and Rosetta, her brothers Fr John and William J and by her sister Annie. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brother Paddy (Bray), sister-in-law Mary (Tullamore), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Peter Reynolds (Annacullen), relatives, fellow residents of Thomond Lodge and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, May 25 from 6pm concluding prayers at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 26 at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Newtownforbes.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Thomond Lodge Patient Comfort fFund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Toale (née Tuite), Glasnevin, Dublin / Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, after a long illness surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Mary Toale (née Tuite), Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Beloved wife of Brendan, cherished mother of Emer and Etain and beloved sister of Margaret, Kieran, Peter, Pearse, John and Helena. Very sadly missed by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Emer’s finacé Eóin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home at St Michael’s Road, Glasnevin, on Wednesday, May 25 from 4pm to 9pm. Mary’s civil cremation service will take place on Thursday afternoon, May 26 at 2pm at Dardistown Crematorium Chapel, Dardistown Cemetery. Please note that the cremation service can be viewed online at : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice at www.sfh.ie ‘May she rest in peace’.

Jacqueline Haghshenas (née Kirwan), Tehran (Iran), Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Jacqueline Haghshenas (nee Kirwan) Ballinalee, Co Longford and Tehran (Iran).

Predeceased by her loving husband Ali and her parents John and Anne Kirwan. Sadly missed by her daughters Ilona (New Zealand) and Aisling (Tehran), her loving granddaughters Eva and Sophie, her sisters Judith and Geraldine, brother John, sons in law and all her relatives & friends.

Jacqueline will be buried in Iran with her husband. A remembrance Mass will take place in Ballinalee at a later date.

Sidney Beale, Aghnahunshin, Rooskey, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon aged 101 years, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 of Sidney Beale, ‘San Anton’, Aghnahunshin, Rooskey, Co Leitrim and formerly from Wolston, Warwickshire, England.

Sadly missed by his son Alan and daughter in law Jo, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private Cremation.

House private, please. ‘At Rest’.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;