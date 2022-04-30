Deaths in Longford - Saturday, April 30, 2022

Pat Flanagan, Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Pat Flanagan, Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford, former teacher at St Mel's College, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Mary (Clancy), his daughter Sinéad and her husband Nick (North), his grandchildren Tommy and Caitríona, and a large group of relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, May 2 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, May 3 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 1.30pm. The Mass will be streamed live, please click here.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon funeral directors or any family member. Ní imithe uainn atá sé ach ag fanacht linn.

Noreen O'Reilly (née King), Creevey, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital Cavan surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Noreen O'Reilly (née King), Creevey, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Brian, brother Martin, sisters Maura and Nancy.

Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Martin, sisters Breda, Gertie and Teresa, brother Danny, daughters in law Clare and Edel, grandchildren Dylan, Doireann and Caolan. brother in law Ned Healy who died on April 30, 2022, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Noreen rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, May 1 from 2pm. until 9pm. (N39V9WO) Funeral Mass on Monday, May 2 at 12 noon. in St Mary's Church Carra Burial afterwards in St Mary's cemetery Carrick Finea. House private on Monday morning please.

Joe Sheridan, Abbeyview, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Autumn Lodge at St Joseph’s Care Centre Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Joe Sheridan, Abbeyview, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosie, sons Andrew and John, daughters Rosemary and Josephine, daughter-in-law Alison, sons-in-law Kieran and Damian, his adoring grandchildren Ronan, Brian, Eoghan, Mark, Aisling, Blathnaid, Dearbhla, Susan and Eimear, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May Joe Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Granard on Saturday, April 30 from 6pm to 8pm. Walk through only and no handshaking please. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 1 at 3pm in St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara followed by Christian burial in Carra Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice. House private please.

Frank Gilchrist, Toorfin, Shroid, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 28, 2022 of Frank Gilchrist, Toorfin, Shroid, Co Longford.

He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Mary, daughters Aideen Gillespie (Craughwell) and Brenda Murtagh (Balla), sons Mark (Holland) and Gary, sisters Maureen, Lil and Theresa, brothers Patsy and Joe, daughter-in-law Naomi, sons-in-law Pauric and Alan, grandchildren Ronan, Evie, Darragh, Oran, Cillian, Iarla, Donagh and Éadaoin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Sunday, May 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, May 2 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, Longford c/o Glennon directors or any family member. House private please.

Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Father to Bernard, Cathy and Derek. Will be sadly missed by his extended family. Funeral service and cremation will be held at the Springwood Cremation Chapel on Monday, May 9 at 1.15pm. No flowers please. Livestream link watch.obitus.com

Username cedu9005 Password 363379

Maureen O'Rourke (née Flaherty), formerly of Leitir Móir, Connemara, Galway / Longford / Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Maureen O'Rourke (nee Flaherty), Boston, U.S.A. and formerly of Leitir Móir, Connemara.

Maureen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Frank, daughter Susan, son Paul, daughter-in-law Kerrie, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Roisín, Ronan and Erin, brothers Gerard, Ciaran, Christopher and Colman, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, the extended O’Rourke, Sheahan and Groarke families and friends. May she rest in peace.Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Sunday, May 1 from 2.30pm concluding with prayers at 4pm. Maureen’s funeral Mass will take place in Boston at a later date. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Ken Davis, ‘Bellevista’, Aughafad, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Ken Davis, ‘Bellevista’, Aughafad, Longford town.

Beloved husband of Hazel and dearest father of Roy and Valerie (Davis-Mahon). He will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Hilary, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Lauren, Fred, Josh, Sam and Will, sister-in-law Diana, brother-in-law Robbie, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Friday, April 29 from 6pm until 8pm (walk through only). Funeral service in St John’s Church, Battery Road at 12 noon on Saturday, April 30 followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice , c/o Glennon Directors or any family member. House private please.

Christina Elfes (née Smith), NSW, Australia and formerly Drumhonra, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Christina Elfes (née Smith), formerly of Drumhonra, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Late of Gorokan, Central Coast, NSW, Australia. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gary. Deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, both in Ireland and in Australia. Forever in our hearts.

A funeral service for Christina will be held at the Bowden Family Funeral Chapel, 365 Pacific Highway, Wyong, Australia, on Thursday, May 5 2022 commencing at 10.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time (1.30am Irish Standard Time). For those who cannot attend the service, a livestream from the chapel will be available at www.bowdenfamilyfuneralcom.au/scheduled-funeral . In celebration of Christina's life a Mass will be held at a later date in St Joseph's Church, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

Helen Foley (née Rinn), Walkinstown, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home, after an illness bravely borne, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Helen Foley (née Rinn), late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Drumsna, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife and best friend to Malachy and loving and devoted mam to Aidan and Killian; Helen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sinéad, sisters Eilish and Geraldine, brothers Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, especially Niamh, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Helen rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Robin Booth, Kells, Meath / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan in his 91st year, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Robin Booth, Kilmainham, Kells, Co Meath and formerly of Greenhills, Beauparc, Navan, Co Meath and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Robin, beloved husband to the late Maud (nee Finnamore). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Clement, Bobby, John, Mervyn and Derek, daughter Shirley, daughters in law Louise, Lisa and Susanne, grandchildren Rebecca, Grayson, Kate, Jessica and Adam, sisters Nora and Hazel and predeceased by his sisters Eva, Peggy, Maud, Florence and Dorothy, brothers in law Bob and Victor, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. At Rest.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) from 5pm until 7pm on Sunday evening, May 1 and Monday evening, May 2. Removal on Tuesday morning, May 3 at 11.15am arriving to St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Kentstown (C15KH26) for funeral service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Agher Graveyard, Summerhill (A83Y020) arriving at approximately 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Red Cross Ukraine appeal "Donate Here". House private please.

