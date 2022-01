Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Johnny O'Neill, Vicarstown, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, in his 80th year, on Monday, January 10, 2022 of Johnny O'Neill, Vicarstown, Legan, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Kathleen Kelly (Legan), Eileen Burke (Legan), Mary McGowan (Tullagham, Co. Leitrim) and Joan Ferguson (Kent, England), his brothers Mick, Joe and Oliver, special nephew Nicky, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Vicarstown on Tuesday, January 11 (walk through only) from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 12 to St. Mary's Church, Legan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Foxhall Cemetery.

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private on Wednesday morning please.Funeral Mass may be viewed online here.

John Connell, Robinstown, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 of John Connell, Robinstown, Granard, Longford and formerly Ballyboy, Abbeylara. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, sister Kathleen Moore, brothers Mickie, Hughie, and Edward.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Susan Boland (Laurence), Abbeylara, Kathleen McMahon (Lawrence), Connecticut, USA, loving grandson Christopher Boland, his brother Joe Connell (Longford Town), sisters Dina Smith (Abbeylara), Brigid Connell and Mary Connell (San Diego, California), Ann Butterfield, Shelia Swain and Bernie Gay (England). Brothers in law John Swain, Barry Gay, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Thursday, January 13 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, January 14 from Smith's Funeral Home to St. Bernard's Church, Abbeylara for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by Christian Burial in adjoining cemetery.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home will be walk through only, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and covid19 regulations. Funeral cortège will travel via Killasonna leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.40am on route to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to St Bernard's National School Abbeylara. Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/664493481

Jim (James) Brennan (ex Garda Síochána), Hampton Cove, Balbriggan, Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown following a short illness, on Monday, January 10, 2022 of Jim (James) Brennan (ex Garda Siochana). Late of Hampton Cove, Balbriggan and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford.

Jim will be sadly missed by his wife and best friend Nora, daughter Karen and her husband Paul, sons Paul, James and John and their partners MaryJo and Claire, his grandchildren & great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Balbriggan on Thursday morning, January 13 at 11am which may be viewed live on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-peter-st-paul Burial afterwards in Balrothery Cemetery. Please observe and respect social distancing guidelines and masks must be worn. House private by request please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. May He Rest In Peace.

Colm Doyle, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family at his residence, on Monday, January 10, 2022 of Colm Doyle, Gelsha (formerly Molly), Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by parents John and Bridget Doyle, his devoted wife Christine, brothers Sean and Jimmy and sister Bridie. Sorely missed by his children Mary, Sean, Kevin, Dympna and James. His grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daughters in law and sons in law. Brothers, sisters, nieces, nephew, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 11 house private. Funeral Wednesday morning, January 12 arriving at St Colmcille's Church for funeral Mass at 11am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Link to Colm's funeral mass https://vimeo.com/664414089

Sr Mary Rose Creegan, formerly of Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Nazareth House, Los Angeles, on Thursday, December 16, 2021 of Sr Mary Rose Creegan, DMJ, Los Angeles and late of Crott, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Katie and James, twin brother James Joseph, sister Sarah O’Reilly, brothers Eugene, Michael, Seamus, Pat, Johnny, Oliver and PJ.

Sr Mary Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,by her sisters, Sr Mary Enda DMJ, Tess Crowe, Jean Taaffe, Eilish Reilly, Belinda Kirwan, Philomena Burke and Helena Molphy, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and by her International Congregation of The Daughters of Mary and Joseph especially in CA. and Uganda. May she rest in peace.

Mass of The Resurrection will take place in St Paul The Apostle Church, Westwood on Saturday, January 15 at 6pm (Irish Time), Followed by Graveside Services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.

The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://sp-apostle.org and follow the youtube link. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Beatrice (Bea) Preissler (née Shannon), Greyfield, Kiltimagh, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 6, 2022 of Beatrice (Bea) Preissler (nee Shannon) Chicago and formerly of Greyfield, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo and Longford town. Predeceased by her parents Patrick (Corbit) and Mary Anne Shannon Kiltimagh, her husband Steven, daughters Gloria and Renee, son Paul Gerard, brothers Tony Shannon Chicago, Jack Shannon and PJ Shannon Kiltimagh, sisters Maura Kiltimagh, Kathleen, Annie May and Pauline Chicago.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Steven, David, John and Kevin , daughters Anna, Mary and Joanna, brother Martin Shannon Longford, sisters Cora, Regina and Margaret Chicago, her adorable grandchildren and her great grandchildren, her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, her sisters-in-law Tess and Nancy Shannon Kiltimagh and Betty Shannon Longford, her extended family in Kiltimagh, Longford and Chicago and her wide circle of friends on both sides of the Atlantic. May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Curley’s Funeral Home, Chicago, for an Irish Wake on Friday, January 14 for family and close friends. Funeral Mass at 10am (Chicago time) on Saturday, January 15 at Our Lady of St Germaine Church, Oak Lawn, Illinois, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Enquiries to John McHugh, Funeral Director, Kiltimagh.

Peter Clyne, Coultry Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully at home, on Tuesday, January 2, 2022 of Peter Clyne, late of Coultry Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin and formerly Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, sons Noel, David, Peter, Patrick, Eamon, Joseph and Jonathan, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends. May Peter Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Murphy Funeral Directors Edenmore on Wednesday, January 12, from 2pm to 5pm. (Covid-19 guidelines must be adhered to while visiting the funeral home). Funeral on Thursday January 13, in the Church of the Virgin Mary, Shangan, arriving for 10am Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.stpappinsparish.com/virgin-mary-1 Funeral can be viewed in Dardistown Crematorium on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

The above links are taken from the respective websites. The funeral home accepts no responsibility for the functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Martin Gibbons, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 of Martin Gibbons, Bromley, Kent, England and formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his father Peter, mother Gretta, sisters Carmel and Helen, brother Colm. Sadly missed by his soulmate and long-term partner, Jackie May, his sisters Gertie, Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie, Mary and Jacinta. Brothers Gérard, Joseph and Walter, nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle and extended family. May he rest in peace.

Arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strokestown at 7pm on Tuesday, January 11. Funeral Mass Wednesday, January 12 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. Mass can be viewed https://churchcamlive.ie/strokestown/ . Martin's family are very mindful of the risk of spreading Covid-19, and those attending the funeral are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and avoid shaking hands and hugging. The family thank you for your cooperation.

David Gillooly, Roscommon Town, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, January 7, 2022 of David Gillooly, Roscommon and Mount Cashel, Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro, Co Longford from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 11. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 12 at 11am at Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Please observe current Covid 19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. No handshaking in the funeral home, walk through, sympathising only, and wearing of face masks is requested.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understating at this difficult time. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv3.eu/roscommontown/

PJ Connor, Ballyglass, Four Mile House, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 of PJ Connor, Ballyglass, Four Mile House, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Phyllis and loving father of Padraig and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and sons, brother Leo, sisters Mollie, Nancy and Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Monday evening January 10 from 5pm until 7pm. (Walk through only please.) Removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, on Tuesday January 11 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery. Due to covid restrictions still in place, those attending PJ's funeral are requested to refrain from shaking hands with the family, are asked to continue to wear face masks and are encouraged to continue to observe social distancing. Those wishing to observe PJ's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Catherine (Kathleen) Kelly (née Brady), Drummartin, Dundrum, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan / Offaly



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 100th year, in the gentle care of Eliza Lodge, Banagher, Co Offaly, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 of Catherine (Kathleen) Kelly, née Brady, late of Drummartin, Dundrum, Dublin 14 and formerly of Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Desmond, loving mother of Karl, Mary Byrne,(Birr) and Gerald, sadly missed by her son-in-law Micheal, daughters-in-law Clare and Liz, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brother Eddie, sister Bridie (McEnroe), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr (R42YF75) on Tuesday, January 11 from 5pm-7pm. Funeral to arrive at St Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning, January 12 at 9.45am for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin at 1.30pm. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. May she Rest In Peace.

