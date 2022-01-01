Deaths in Longford - Saturday, January 1, 2022

Eddie (Edward) Regan, No 3 Castle Glen, Newtownforbes, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Eddie (Edward) Regan, No 3 Castle Glen, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Regan's Bar, Tara Street, Dublin. He is predeceased by his parents Martin and Sarah and his brothers Martin and Stephen.

Eddie will be forever remembered with love by his family, his wife and best friend Eileen, his son Darren, brothers Joe and John, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Christine and Bernadette, cousins, nephews,nieces, and his many good neighbours and friends in Longford and in Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Bridget (Bridie) Creaton (née Dowd), Fr Russell Road, Limerick / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, at home, surrounded by her loving family and carers, on Thursday, December 30, of Bridget (Bridie) Creaton (nee Dowd) of “Massabielle”, Fr Russell Road, Limerick, and a native of Carrowstrawley, Lanesboro, County Longford. Beloved wife of Michael (Mick) Creaton and loving mother to Geraldine, Donal, John and Deirdre, a loving mother-in-law to Trisha, Mary and Frank. Deeply missed by her grandchildren Hugh, Ruth, Aimee, Sophie, Steven and Kara, and by her sisters Anna, Maureen and Olive, her extended family and friends and especially her carers John and Deirdre and many others. Sadly predeceased by her brother Dominic and sister Carmel. May she rest in peace.

Removal to St Nessan’s Church, Raheen, Limerick for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Burial afterwards to Crecora cemetery. Bridie’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed HERE

House strictly private please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

Mary Lynch (née Burke), Knappogue, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, December 30, of Mary Lynch (née Burke), Knappogue, Clondra, Longford and formerly of Shrule, Co Galway. Predeceased by her husband Frank, daughter-in-law Delys, sisters Nancy, Sr. Catherine and Phil and by her brother Ulick.

Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters Elizabeth Dolan (Clare), Bernadette Sargeant (London), Margaret (London) and Marie Tobin (Knappogue), sons Tom (London) and Francis (Knappogue), sisters Nora Carroll and Brid Kelly, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lana, Eoin, Cormac, Sean and Kerrie, great-grandchildren Cathal, Freddie, Oisín and Issy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home (walk through only) on Saturday, January 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Brendan’s Church, Clondra, on Sunday, January 2 at 1.30pm, interment afterwards in Drumlish Cemetery.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private, please.

Hugh Quinn, Drimure, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Thursday, December 30, of Hugh Quinn, Drimure, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Annie. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Denis, good friend Kate, dog Cassie, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home (walk through only) on Sunday, January 2 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, on Monday, January 3 at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her grandfather Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Orlene, loving father Michael, Andy, Keri, brothers Cathal and Cillian, sisters Brónagh and Gráinne. Grandparents Michael-John, Josephine and Beatrice, Uncles, Aunts, extended family, all the staff and students at St Clare's College, Ballyjamesduff and a wide circle of friends.

May Saoirse's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Patsy) Conlon, Killinure, Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Friday, December 31, of Patrick (Patsy) Conlon, Killinure, Glasson, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty (née Barron), brother Michael, sisters-in-law Catherine and Phyllis, brothers-in-law Paddy and John, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, in-laws, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, January 3 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire (via his residence) to arrive for private Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Patsy's Funeral Mass will be private for family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support at this sad time.

James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, December 30, of James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Cavan. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Enda, Seamus, Gráinne Murphy and Aoife, Son-in- law Alan, daughter-in-law Sharon and Aoife’s partner Adam, adored grandchildren Emma, Leah , Jake, Grace, brother Vincent and his sisters Helen Clarke, Alice Donohoe, Tess Maguire and Ann Mc Donald (England), his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday, January 2 from 6pm to 8pm, removal on Monday morning, January 3 to Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.

Martin Gibbons, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, December 29, of Martin Gibbons, Bromley, Kent, England and formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Son of the late Peter and Gretta Gibbons. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Joseph 'Joe' Brady, Shanagarry, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, December 27, of Joseph 'Joe' Brady, Shanagarry, Ballinagh and late of Potahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his sister Elish, brother Phelim, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday, January 1 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for a Private Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral cortege will travel via Cavan bypass to Ballinagh and on to Potahee.

In line with Government and HSE regulations, there will be no handshaking or hugs. Face masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines are to be observed. House and St. Michael's Church are strictly private please. Funeral Mass can be heard on Radio at 87.5 FM in The Church Car Park.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;