Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 31, 2021

Mary Lynch (née Burke), Knappogue, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, December 30, of Mary Lynch (née Burke), Knappogue, Clondra, Longford and formerly of Shrule, Co Galway. Predeceased by her husband Frank, daughter-in-law Delys, sisters Nancy, Sr. Catherine and Phil and by her brother Ulick.

Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters Elizabeth Dolan (Clare), Bernadette Sargeant (London), Margaret (London) and Marie Tobin (Knappogue), sons Tom (London) and Francis (Knappogue), sisters Nora Carroll and Brid Kelly, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lana, Eoin, Cormac, Sean and Kerrie, great-grandchildren Cathal, Freddie, Oisín and Issy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home (walk through only) on Saturday, January 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Brendan’s Church, Clondra, on Sunday, January 2 at 1.30pm, interment afterwards in Drumlish Cemetery.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private, please.

Hugh Quinn, Drimure, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Thursday, December 30, of Hugh Quinn, Drimure, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Annie. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Denis, good friend Kate, dog Cassie, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home (walk through only) on Sunday, January 2 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, on Monday, January 3 at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Michael Higgins, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home with his family, on Wednesday, December 29, of Michael Higgins, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by his partner Noelle, daughters Olivia and Karen, son Michael, daughter-in-law Mary, daughters' partners John and Gintaras, loving grandchildren Tori, Michaela, Seán, Ciara, Rachel and Jay, sisters Margaret and Marian, brothers Pat, Seamus and David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass is this Friday, December 31 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Mass will be streamed on St Matthew's Church Facebook page. Family flowers only. Donations, if preferred, to the Irish Lung Foundation. Those attending the Mass are asked to observe social distancing guidelines. House private, please.

Frances Fitzpatrick (née Fitzpatrick), Addinstown, Delvin, Westmeath / Dring, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of her family and nursing staff in Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Monday, December 27, of Frances Fitzpatrick, Addinstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath and formerly of Kilmore, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband John. Loving mother of Brian (Leixlip), Declan (Edenderry), Sean (Ratoath), Raymond (Luxembourg) and Colm.

Frances will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Frances rest in peace.

Reposing at Ennis's funeral home, Killucan (N91 NN12) this Thursday afternoon, December 30 from 4pm followed by prayers at 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, December 31 at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live online on Delvin Parish Facebook and on churchmedia.tv/Westmeath

The family thank you for your kind consideration at this very sad time.

Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'' , Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Blackrock Clinic, on Thursday, December 23, of Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'', Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her mother Nellie and by her father Joe. Helen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Emma and Aoife, sons John and Diarmuid, brother Gerard, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home (walk through only) on Thursday, December 30 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, December 31 in St Mel's Cathedral at 11am , interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

For those of you who wished to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to may leave their personal messages in the condolences section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. House private, please.

Martin Gibbons, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, December 29, of Martin Gibbons, Bromley, Kent, England and formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Son of the late Peter and Gretta Gibbons. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Joseph 'Joe' Brady, Shanagarry, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, December 27, of Joseph 'Joe' Brady, Shanagarry, Ballinagh and late of Potahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his sister Elish, brother Phelim, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday, January 1 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for a Private Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral cortege will travel via Cavan bypass to Ballinagh and on to Potahee.

In line with Government and HSE regulations, there will be no handshaking or hugs. Face masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines are to be observed. House and St. Michael's Church are strictly private please. Funeral Mass can be heard on Radio at 87.5 FM in The Church Car Park.

