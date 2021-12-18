Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 18, 2021

William Isaiah Moxham, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at North West Hospice surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 17, of William Isaiah Moxham, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and formerly of Abbeyshrule, Co Longford. Dearly loved husband of Anne and father of Shona and Carol. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Don and James, extended family Isabel and Leslie, Christina, Karl, Stephen, Patricia and Linda and many friends. At Rest.

Service will take place on Tuesday, December 21 at 12 noon in Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) for family and close friends only. Burial will follow in Carrickedmond Churchyard, Co Longford.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo via www.feehilys.ie/pay Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 087 241 1114.

Bernadette Kiernan (née Ireland), Esker, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Wednesday, December 15, of Bernadette Kiernan (née Ireland), Esker, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly of Brianstown, Longford. Bernadette will be forever missed by her heartbroken family, her beloved husband Seamus, her cherished children James and Caroline, her parents James and Mary, brothers Kevin, James and John, father-in-law and mother-law Seamus and Monica,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews,nieces, good friends and neighbours. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Saturday, December 18 from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 19 in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford at 2pm, followed by burial in Cullyfad Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on, https://www.churchservices.tv/killoe. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Counselling Services, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Please remember to practice social distancing at all times, there will be no hand shaking and please wear a face covering. Family home private please.

May Healy (née Monahan), Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 89th year, on Wednesday, December 15, of May Healy (née Monahan), Killianiker, Rooskey, Co Leitrim / Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Rutledge and her sons Gerard and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving family Fr Tom, Paul, Liam, Audrey, Mark, daughters-in-law Fiona and Jane, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Emma, Alannah, Ciara, Matthew, Billy, Cian and Jack, brothers Benny and Patsy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday, December 18 from 2pm until 6pm. Visitors are asked to comply with current health guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings. The family would like to express their appreciation for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday, December 19 in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim. Burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Evelyn Cassidy (née Brady), Churchtown, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 99th year, in the wonderful care of all the staff at the Marlay Nursing Home, on Wednesday, December 15, of Evelyn Cassidy (née Brady), late of Churchtown, Dublin 14 and formerly of Dundevan, Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Tony, and loving mother of John, Kevin and Ciarán. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Gemma, Denise, and Ann, grandchildren Gavin, Justin, Daire, Ciara, Conor, Aoife and Eoin, and great-grandchildren, Daisy and Archie. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass at 11am on Saturday, December 18 in the Church of the Holy Cross Dundrum, Dublin 14, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Rock Chapel Cemetery, Magheracloone, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan (A81 KD82), arriving at 2:15pm approximately. The funeral Mass can be viewed live at this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Elizabeth (Lily) McCann (née Reilly), Fairymount Post Office, Fairymount, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, December 15, of Elizabeth (Lily) McCann (née Reilly), Fairymount Post Office, Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and formerly of Kilcogy Village, Co Cavan. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Paddy, sons Patrick, Tom and Paul, brothers Oliver and Pius, sisters Etta (Farrell), Chrissie (Clarke), Patsy (Murdock) and Mena (Giblin), grandchildren Niamh, Tomás, Clíodhna, Patrick, Mary Ann, Martha, Fionnán and Kate, daughters-in-law Caroline, Frances and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Lily will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Friday, December 17 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from her home on Saturday, December 18 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Fairymount arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Fairymount (new) Cemetery. In light of the ongoing dangers associated with Covid-19, it is respectfully requested that all those attending the funeral would adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a face mask and avoid shaking hands.

Mass can be viewed live here: https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Services - https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/

Condolences can be left in private here:- https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/emccann

Joe (Patrick Joseph, PJ) Kiernan, Foxrock, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, after a difficult battle with cancer, on Wednesday, December 15, of Joe (Patrick Joseph, PJ) Kiernan, 1932-2021, of Foxrock, Dublin and Aughavas, Leitrim. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 60-years Brideen, his children Eamon, John, Sinead, Martin and Eileen, his grandchildren Amy, Gemma, Joe, Grace, Anna and Evvie, his great-grandson Oisin, his brother Martin, and many wonderful relatives, neighbours and friends from throughout his 89 years. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines, Joe will be resting at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Blackrock on Sunday, December 19 from 3pm to 5:30pm. Joe's Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock on Monday, December 20, at 11am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Cemetery. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to current restrictions can view the mass by clicking the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock or alternatively on https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/ .

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy on our condolence section please click https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notice/

In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to Blackrock Hospice, who took such wonderful care of Joe in his final weeks. https://olh.ie/our-services/palliative-care/blackrock/

Kathleen Skelly (née Rodgers), Carrickedmond, Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Tuesday, December 14, of Kathleen Skelly (née Rodgers), Carrickedmond, Colehill, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jack and daughter Moira. Sadly missed by her loving sons Dessie and Tom, sisters, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

The funeral will leave Kelly's Funeral Home (Athlone Rd, Longford, N39 K381) this Saturday, December 18 and arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, via Curracreehan. Funeral Mass is at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Those attending the Mass are asked to observe social distancing guidelines. House private please.

Liam Ward, Knockmant, The Downs, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, in the loving care of his family, on Wednesday, December 15, of Liam Ward, Knockmant, The Downs, Mullingar and formerly of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his partner Gena, son Joe, daughters Christina and Natalie, brother Jimmy, sisters Gretta and Francie, friend Ann, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Taken too soon, a bright-hearted man with a passion for life. May Liam rest in peace.

Removal from his home at Knockmant, The Downs on Friday evening, December 17 arriving at St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard at 7pm via Whitehall. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 18 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Feichin’s Old Cemetery, Fore. House private please. Please click here to view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

John Patrick (Jackie) Murtagh, Derrycrave, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Wednesday, December 15, of John Patrick (Jackie) Murtagh, Derrycrave, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Annie and his sister Kathleen Joyce, U.S.A. Sadly missed by his sisters Maureen, Ellen and his niece Arlene, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village, on Sunday evening, December 19 from 6pm to 7.30. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Finea arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 20 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

