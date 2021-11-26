Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 26, 2021

John F Neilan Jr, 'Rathanane', Abbey Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, with his family, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 of John F Neilan Jr (Retired Judge) ‘Rathanane’, Abbey Street, Roscommon. He will be deeply missed by his wife Peggy, daughter Gillian, sons Jonathan and Jevan; their respective partners Damien, Deirdre and Amanda; grandsons Daniel, Conor, Christian, Finn and Toman; sisters Ann and Bridget; brothers William and Gerard; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by sisters Elaine and Edwina; brothers Pat, Brian and Maurice; and brother-in-law Gerry Liddy. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home in Abbey Street, Roscommon on Friday afternoon, November 26 from 1pm until 5pm. In adherence with current guidelines, this will be walk through only. Removal from the house on Saturday morning, November 27 at 10.45am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. John’s family very much appreciate your support at this time. Family flowers only. Donations welcome towards your local hospice.

Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Saturday at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Gerard (Gerry) Lyons, Clonsilla, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Gerard (Gerry) Lyons, Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Gerard (Gerry), beloved husband of Helena and dear father of Paul, Gráinne and Róisín and a devoted grandfather of Kieran Óg and Aodhla. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Stephen, brothers Noel and Vinny, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening, November 29 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview on Tuesday morning, November 30 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Gerard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning, November 30 by following the LINK. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Maureen Kilkenny (née Donohoe), Newtown, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Thursday, November 25, of Maureen Kilkenny (nee Donohoe) Newtown, Ballinagh, County Cavan. Sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, predeceased by her brother Brendan and deeply regretted by her son Sean and daughter Geraldine, son-in-law Brendan and daughter-in-law Yvonne and grandchildren Pierce, Grace, Mary, Conor, Oisin and Brian, sisters Chris and Clare and brother Gerry, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Lakeland Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road Cavan on Friday, November 26 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from her home on Saturday, November 27 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

John Conroy, Annaduff Glebe, Annaduff, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff in the Mgr. Young Unit, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, in his 89th year, on Thursday, November 25, of John Conroy, Annaduff Glebe, Drumsna, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his siblings Elizabeth, Lily, Tom Pat, Margaret and May, beloved husband of Christina and dear father to Jonathan and Ronan, sadly missed by his wife and sons, sister Agnes (Australia), daughters in law Mary and Edel, grandchildren Sean, Cassie, Michaela and Jake, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Rest in Peace.

John will repose at St Patrick’s Hospital Chapel on Friday, November 26 from 6 to 7.30pm for family, friends and neighbours (entrance at rear of hospital only). John’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Annaduff, via his home on Saturday, November 27 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current government guidelines on public gatherings, John’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House strictly private, please.

John (Turlogh) O'Flynn, Grattan Place, Clonmel, Tipperary / Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully with his family by his side, in the wonderful and dedicated care of Dr.Niall Colwell and the staff at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel, on Thursday, November 25, of John (Turlogh) O'Flynn, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Maura Ellison, John, beloved husband of Rosaleen (née O'Connor), and much loved father of Eileen, Marita, Stephen and David, their partners Richard, Brian, Jackie and Ailbhe, and his adored grandchildren Claire, Suzanne, Kayleigh, Robyn, Lauryn, Chulainn, Eadaoin and Rory. Also deeply regretted by his sister Una Keane and brothers Fr.Ciaran, Harry and Pat, brother-in-law Des, sister-in-law Dolores, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Fennessy's funeral Home this Friday evening, November 26 from 7pm to 8pm with removal on Saturday afternoon, November 27 to St Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 1.20pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in St Patrick's cemetery.

In compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect social distancing, face coverings and handshaking.

Bernard Casey, Tower, Cork / Wilton, Cork / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 of Bernard Casey, Tower, Cork and formerly Wilton Gardens, Cork and Longford.

Bernard (ex Garda Siochana), loving father of Miriam, Camella, Ada and Finian and beloved husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters and son, adored grandchildren Shane, Oisín, Ronan and Luke, great-grandchildren Rowan, Lewis and Cillian, sisters Eileen and Pauline, brother Vincent, daughter-in-law Ciara, son-in-law Kim, Camella's partner Terry, Shane's fiancée Kelly, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, friends and Bernard's wonderful carers.

Visitation at O'Connor Bros. Funeral Home, North Gate Bridge on Thursday, November 25 from 4pm - 5pm with Rosary at 4.45pm. Arriving into St Senan's Church, Cloghroe on Friday, November 26 at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Senan's Cemetery, Tower. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marymount. Condolences may be added at www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie

Bernard's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/stsenans

Requiescat in pace.

Josephine McNally, Bray, Wicklow / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Colman's Hospital, Rathdrum, on Friday, November 19 of Josephine McNally (in her 92nd year) Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Longford. Beloved daughter of the late William and Theresa McNally. Survived and missed by her brother Tom, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, November 26 at 10.30am in The Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by interment in Deansgrange Cemetery.

Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings. May She Rest in Peace.

Ann McCaffrey (née McLoughlin), Páirc Fea, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 of Ann McCaffrey (nee McLoughlin), Pairc Fea, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents Mary Teresa (Ciss) & Patrick and her brothers Paul & Pádraig. Ann will be sadly missed by her daughters Amanda (Patrick), Colette, Stephanie (Garry) & Stella (Jerome), her son Oisín (Rebecca), her husband Terry, sisters Mona, Ethna & Carol, brothers Tom, Austin & Brian, her beloved grandchildren Dylan, Aoibheann, Chloe, Kayelon, Ava, Cathal, Rian & Lexie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Stephanie, 8 Rosóg, Ballinamore on Thursday, November 25 from 5pm until 9pm. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Friday morning, November 26 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o Smiths Funeral Directors or any family member. Please adhere to all current Covid guidelines.

Winifred (Winnie) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Community Nursing Unit, Ballinamore, on Monday, November 22, of Winifred (Winnie) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Jim, Frank, Michael, Maureen & Kitty. She will be sadly missed by her sister Philomena, brother-in-law John (Lynch), sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday next, November 27 in St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to all Covid guidelines.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford, formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those wishing to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family, please do so by clicking on the condolence link on rip.ie

Funeral Arrangements Later

