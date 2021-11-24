Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Violet (Evelyn) Sloane (née Graham), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 23 of Violet (Evelyn) Sloane (nee Graham), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, William & Kathleen, David & Kathleen, Elizabeth & Carl, Sheila & Peter, Sandra & Fergal, sisters-in-law Gladys, Evelyn, Rhona, brothers-in-law Charlie, George and Tommy, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Violet's life at St Mary's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Thursday, November 25 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. In accordance with Government & HSE Guidelines social distancing to be adhered to at all times. Violet's family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private only please.

Winifred (Winnie) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Community Nursing Unit, Ballinamore, on Monday, November 22, of Winifred (Winnie) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Jim, Frank, Michael, Maureen & Kitty. She will be sadly missed by her sister Philomena, brother-in-law John (Lynch), sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday next, November 27 in St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to all Covid guidelines.

Nora Flynn (née Fitzpatrick), Corrabeeher, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim, N41 V291 / Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff of Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit, on Monday, November 22, of Nora Flynn (nee Fitzpatrick), Corrabeeher, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim and formerly Ballyhaise/Arden, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, loving parents, brothers and sister. Nora will be sadly missed by her sons Micheal, Damien and Terry, her daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephew, niece, sister-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Nora Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Corrabreeher, Aughnasheelin on Tuesday, November 23 from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 24 in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live on https://churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin.html . Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Please adhere to Covid guidelines at all times.

Patrick McGrath, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Scariff, Clare



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, November 19 of Patrick McGrath, Curramartin, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly of Scariff, Co Clare. Beloved husband of Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his step-daughter; Laura, beloved grandchildren; Hugo and Stephie, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends in both Clare and Leitrim. May Patrick's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday, November 24 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the North West Hospice c/o M.J. McLoughlin, Funeral Directors, Carrick-on-Shannon. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford, formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those wishing to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family, please do so by clicking on the condolence link on rip.ie

Funeral Arrangements Later

