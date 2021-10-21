Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 21, 2021

Bairbre Reilly, Malahide, Dublin / Coolock, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully at home on Sunday, October 17 of Bairbre Reilly, late of Malahide, Dublin and formerly of Coolock, Dublin and Longford Town.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Niamh, son-in-law Steven, ex-husband Peter, sisters Evelyn, Martina, Ann and Hilda, brothers Fintan and Enda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and colleagues. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Friday morning, October 22 from 11am with removal afterwards to St Sylvester's Church, Malahide arriving for 12.30pm. Mass followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. You can view the funeral Mass live on church webcam through the following link. Church webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

Margaret Duffy (née Walsh), Cloontaghmore, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, October 18 of Margaret Duffy (née Walsh), Cloontaghmore, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband William Joseph (Joe) ,by her infant son Liam, her sisters Kathleen and Sheila Donohoe , brothers Tom and Peter and by her nephews Joseph and John. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Fidelma Cox, son PJ, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Lupita, grandchildren Emmett, Jason, Nathan, Kealan, Michaela, Rían, Stephen, Louise, Liam and Orla, great-grandson Oisín, brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Thursday, October 21 in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, interment afterwards in Killashee Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and current government restrictions the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.facebook.com/106248174586123/posts/349352940275644/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Mary Mulfaul (née Keenan), Knockmartin, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 95th year, in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 19 of Mary Mulfaul (née Keenan), Knockmartin, Longford Town, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband James and brothers Peter and Tom. Mary will always be remembered with love by her family and all that knew her. She will be sadly missed by her daughters and their partners Carmel and Peter, Teresa and Peter, grandchildren Damien and his wife Lorraine, Barbara and her Fiancé Paul, and Thomas, great grandson Jonah, sister Breege Mulfaul (Mullinalaghta), sister-in-law Peggy Keegan (Ardagh), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Mary.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday, October 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Thursday, October 21 at 1.30pm traveling via her home on route to St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in local cemetery. Mary's family would like to thank everyone who cared for her during her illness.

Please remember to practice social distancing at all times, there will be no hand shaking and please wear a face covering.

Pauline Flood, Garyandrew, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in London, on Friday September 24, of Pauline Flood, Newcross, London and Garryandrew, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Sadly missed by her parents John Joe and Mary, sister Sandra, brothers Liam and John, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Pauline's funeral cortege will leave from the residence of her sister Sandra Mitchell, Rathowen, at 11.30am on Thursday, October 21 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances, the Mass will be restricted to half capacity of St Mary's Church. The Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

The family appreciates your cooperation and support at this sad time.

Jim Brady, Pollintemple, Virginia, Cavan / Arva, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, October 19, of Jim Brady of Arva, the Lakeside Manor Hotel and Pollintemple, Cavan.

His loving wife, Méabh, and his sons Farrell, Conor and Darragh will sadly miss Jim, along with his brothers Seán, Brian, Thomas, Brendan, his sister Anne, his sisters-in-law, his brothers-in-law, his nieces, his nephews, his family and his many friends. He will reunite with his brother Vincent and his sister Margeret, his mother Annie and his father Tom. May his and all of their souls rest in peace.

Jim will be reposing at his residence (Pollintemple, Virginia – A82 RF30) this Thursday evening, October 21 from 3pm to 8pm. He will depart from his home this Friday, October 22 at 1.40pm with arrival at Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. The burial will commence afterwards in Maghera cemetery. We invite people to form a guard of honour along the Bailieborough Rd, Virginia, to the chapel, or along the route to the Maghera graveyard as a mark of respect. We suggest that rather than gifting flowers, people could consider donating to the Irish cancer society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate . Those unable to attend can watch the funeral mass online by clicking the link HERE

Linda Chalkright, Ferrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, October 17, of Linda Chalkright, Ferrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Allan, Linda will be sadly missed by her family and loved ones.

Funeral Service in Arva Parish church on Thursday afternoon, October 21 at 1.30pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 3pm. House Private, please.

James (Jim) Doran, Sheafield, Leitrim Town, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his devoted wife and family, on Monday, October 18, of James (Jim) Doran, Sheafield, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie (nee Burke), children Ann Marie, James, Patrick, Colm, Dearbhla, Richard and Melissa, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Tony (Oaklawn, Chicago), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends and Jim’s eircom colleagues. Rest In Peace.

James’s Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday evening, October 20 at 6.30pm arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 21 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery, via Kiltoghert school. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, the Church is limited to 50% capacity. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Michael Gaffney, The Donahies, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home and surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, October 18 of Michael (Mick) Gaffney, The Donahies, Dublin 13 and formerly of Corrala, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Rosaleen. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Rosemarie, sons Francis, Declan, Michael, Adrian and Brendan, daughters-in-law Tina, Elaine and Michelle, his adored grandchildren Ciaran, Aaron, Shane, Aoife and Ryan, god daughters Noeleen, Angela and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Wednesday, October 20 from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Thursday morning, October 21 for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny. A live stream of Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Paddy Archbold, Drumlayden, Corlough, Cavan / Santry, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in the presence of family, on Saturday, October 16 of Paddy Archbold, Drumlayden, Corlough, Co Cavan and formerly of Magenta Crescent, Santry, Dublin.

Predeceased by his wife Bernie and his sons John and Alan. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sons Patrick, Niall, Garrett & Ciaran, daughters Caroline & Sinead, brothers Willie & Anthony, sister-in-law Vera, his special friend Peggy, daughters-in-law Attracta, Kristin & Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim this Wednesday evening, October 20 from 5pm until 7 pm with removal afterwards to St Patrick’s Church, Corlough for Mass at 8pm. See Corlough/Templeport facebook page for link. Reposing at Rock’s Funeral Home, North Street Townparks, Swords on Thursday evening, October 21 from 7pm until 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, October 22 in the Holy Child Church, Whitehall, Dublin at 10.30am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery, Balgriffin, Dublin 17. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but you can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the following link www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie or www.churchservices.tv/whitehall

The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

Martha Furley McCabe, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath / Kells, Meath



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, following a short illness at St James' Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 16 of Martha Furley McCabe, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, formerly of Kilskyre, Kells, Co Meath, aged 51.

Deeply loved and missed by her loving husband Alan, her cherished son Naoise and daughter Erin, her parents Robert and Ann, brothers Robert and Sean, father In law Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Martha’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home this Wednesday, October 20 and Thursday, October 21 from 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning, October 22 to St Feichin’s Church, Fore arriving for Funeral Mass at 10:30am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to LARCC. Funeral Mass can be viewed via clicking the link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-fechins-fore

Catherine (Kay) O'Neill (née Nolan), Castlepollard, Co Westmeath / Ballyfermot, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, on Wednesday, October 20 of Catherine (Kay) O'Neill (nee Nolan), Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly of Kylemore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Catherine (Kay), beloved wife of the late Terence (Terry) and dear mother of Martin, Julie, David, Bryan, Shane, Melanie (Mel), Gareth and the late Terence (Ter). Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers Jimmy and Mikie, sister Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening October 22 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning, October 23 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. The Mass can be viewed by following the link: https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/

Burial afterwards in St Michael’s cemetery, Castlepollard. Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar. www.friendsofstlukes.ie

Maurice Barry, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of North West Hospice Sligo surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, October 20 of Maurice Barry, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Paris, France. Beloved husband of Bernadette. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Karine, sons Joseph, Maurice and grandchildren, Eloise, Louis & Chloe, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Maurice's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Thursday, October 21 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Friday, October 22 for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Maurice's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill . Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Maurice's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House Strictly Private Please.

Charlie Regan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at Galway University Hospital, on Monday, October 18, of Charlie Regan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret, sister Peggy, brother Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Joseph and Cathal, daughter Ciara, son-in-law Damien, sister Ann Duignan (Annaduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Charlie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning, October 22 at 11.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link HERE. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, the Church is limited to 50% capacity.

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

