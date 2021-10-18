John (Seán) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, Peacefully, at his home, following a short illness and surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, October 16 of John (Seán) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his daughters Mary, Anne and Fiona also his sisters May, Peggy, Bridgie, Helen and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, his sons John, Michael, Joseph, Gerard, Denis, Brendan and David, his daughters Teresa, Francis and Breda, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to the Peter Mc Verry trust at: https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/

Funeral Arrangements Later

Gerry McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Sunday, October 17, of Gerry McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Recently predeceased by his son Michaél and brother Fr Frank and previously predeceased by his sisters Sheila and Ciss. Loving husband of Baby and much loved father of Stella and Frankie. Adored grandfather of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmuid. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Vincent, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 19 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 20 at 11am in Kiltrustan Church. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Owing to ongoing Covid restrictions, Gerry's Funeral Mass is restricted to family and friends. For those wishing to view Mass online, Gerry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed, link to follow on rip.ie. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this very sad and difficult time for the family.

Rosemarie Kenny (née Martin), ‘Calcar’, Major's Well Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 14, 2021 of Rosemarie Kenny (nee Martin), ‘Calcar’, Major's Well Road, Longford town, formerly of Killogenhan, Fardrum, Athlone. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and by her darling daughter Moira. Rosemarie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Joan, sons Eugene, Brian and Clement, brother Brian, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Simon and Dermot, grandchildren Brian, Molly, David, Jean and Emma, sisters-in-law Cathleen and Mary, nieces , nephews, extended family and friends. Forever in our hearts.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, October 17 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 18 at 11am in St. Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and current government restrictions the capacity of the Cathedral is limited to 50% .The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher’s Services, Longford , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

John (Sean the runner) Dooner, Clare Court, Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Kenagh, Longford



The death has occurred, in the tender loving care of the staff at Ave Maria Nursing Home, Tooreen, of John (Sean the runner) Dooner, Clare Court, Ballyhaunis, Mayo and formerly of Lislea, Kenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerry, sister Bridie, partner Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Donnellan’s Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis, on Monday morning, October 18 from 9.30am with removal at 10.20am to arrive to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Residents Comfort Fund of Ava Maria Nursing Home, Tooreen.

Sr Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford / Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Mountpleasant Lodge, Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 14 of Sr Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her brother Vincent, her sister Philomena, her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her La Sainte Union Community. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone, on Monday, October 18 from 10am with removal at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Athlone, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in The Bower Cemetery.

Martha Furley McCabe, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath / Kells, Meath



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, following a short illness at St James' Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 16 of Martha Furley McCabe, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, formerly of Kilskyre, Kells, Co Meath, aged 51.

Deeply loved and missed by her loving husband Alan, her cherished son Naoise and daughter Erin, her parents Robert and Ann, brothers Robert and Sean, father In law Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Martha’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;