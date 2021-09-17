Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 17, 2021

Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, September 13 of Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Neil, parents John and Kathleen, brother Peter and sister Kathleen. Anna-May will be remembered with love by her sister Ellie, nephews Peter and Martin, niece Catherine, grandnephew Thomas, grandnieces Helen, Kayleigh, Siobhan and Martina, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Anna-May.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, September 19 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times and there will be no hand shaking.

Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Monday, September 20 at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, at 12 noon, followed with burial in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on, St Mary's Church, Killoe, Ennybegs, Co Longford, webcam.

Peggy Pierson, Loch Gowna, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Sheelin Nursing Home, on Thursday, September 16 of Peggy Pierson, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan.Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Sean (Marie), Pauric (Colleen), Julie (Fergie), Madeline (Liam) and David. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, niece, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Saturday evening, September 18 from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, September 20 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

May her gentle soul rest in peace. House Strictly private, please.

