Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Roger Ward, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the exceptional care of the Brampton Care Home, Oranmore, on Sunday, September 5 of Roger Ward, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Longford Hardware. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret, his sister Teresa and by his brothers Bill and Pat. Roger will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Eleanor and by his heartbroken family Marie-Thérèse (Kildare), Yvette (Galway) and Roger, grandchildren David, Rachel, Alison, Emma and Will, sons-in-law Tony Lynch and Eunan Canavan, Roger’s partner Evie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 7 from 5pm until 7pm for close relatives and friends. Rogie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday morning, September 8 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, proceeding thereafter (via Ballymahon Street, Longford), for cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, at 2.30pm.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please.

Mary Halvey, Barry, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Sunday, September 5 of Mary Halvey, Barry, Kenagh, Longford. Sadly missed by her sisters Patricia (Mallin) and Sr Clare, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains will be removed this Monday, September 6 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass is Tuesday, September 7 at 11am followed by burial in Moylough Cemetery in Co Galway. The Mass can be viewed on the Carrickedmond Parish Facebook page.

Gerry Devine, Bawn Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by members of his family, on Saturday, September 4 of Gerry Devine, Bawn Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Carnvalley, Strokestown. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Teresa, baby sister Margaret, brothers Charlie and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Patsy Lannon, Eithna Dempsey and Monica Feeney, brothers Michael, Bernard and Paul, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home to the Parish Church on Thursday, September 9 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Gerry's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends. Those wishing to view the Funeral Mass may do so by clicking HERE. Mass will also be broadcast on the local parish radio frequency 108FM. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

James (Jimmy) Smyth, Corbally, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, on Monday, September 6 of James (Jimmy) Smyth, Corbally, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Teresa (Tess), and brothers Paddy, Tommy and Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Sinead, sons David, Alan and Noel, son-in-law Ivan, daughters-in-law Teresa, Tracey and Noel’s partner Claudia, sister Rose (Donegal), grandchildren Ian, Gary, Aaron, Dylan, Ryan, Eoin, Eilish and Tobie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. May Jimmy rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence at Corbally, Castlepollard on Tuesday, September 7 from 4pm, concluding at 8pm with evening prayers. Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Wednesday, September 8 arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. The Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your consideration at this time.

Kathleen Courtney (née Carr), Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 3 of Kathleen Courtney (née Carr), Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Susan. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Diane and Sharon and their father Jim, her twin brother Jimmy and his partner Sandra, sister Mary, brother-in-law Brendan, Sharon’s partner Colm, grandchildren Michaela, Chloe, Jake and Kara, nephew Brendan, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

A private cremation will take place for Kathleen. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

John (Jack) Colreavy, Ratoath, Meath / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff of the Mater hospital, on Friday, September 3 of John (Jack) Colreavy of Ratoath, Co Meath and late of Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget, Fr. Tom and Hugh. Loving husband of Mary Jo (nee Mc Manus) and dear father of Michelle, Patrick and Dermot. John will be sadly missed by his family, sister Kathleen O'Donnell (USA), brothers Michael (Mick) and Seamus, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandson Jack, daughter-in-law Gillian, Shona, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his relatives, neighbours and many friends. May John Rest In Peace.

John will repose at his residence, Ratoath from 4pm until 7pm on Sunday and Monday, September 5 & 6. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 7 at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please be advised that the Church will be operating at fifty percent capacity. Those unable to attend can follow John's Funeral Mass at https://live.ratoathparish.ie/ . John's family would welcome any condolences you may wish to leave on the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mater foundation.

